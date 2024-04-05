Investigation Discovery has released a new sneak peek of Sunday’s bonus episode of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, and, perhaps surprisingly, it features a much lighter moment than what audiences may be used to with this gutting docuseries.

In the clip from Quiet on the Set: Breaking the Silence, host Soledad O’Brien brings together All That alums Giovannie Samuels and Bryan Hearne, who previously participated in the docuseries, to see their former costar Shane Lyons, who brings a new testimony to the story in the standalone episode.

Their reunion, despite the circumstances, is a joyous occasion.

“These are the people I grew up with. These are my brothers,” Samuels says with a smile in the clip. “We have this special connection with each other. And even if we don’t see each other every day, it’s like we pick up where we left off. As soon as I saw Shane, I was like, ‘My Papa Bear is back!'”

“I’m Papa Bear,” Lyons adds with a wiggle.

“And as soon as I saw Bryan, I was like, ‘My little bro.’ Like no time has passed,” Samuels adds. “And it’s just disheartening that it had to be this that brought us back together again.'”

Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence follows the initial four-episode release of ID’s jaw-dropping docuseries about the hidden traumas experienced by the then-young stars of some of Nickelodeon‘s biggest series, particularly those overseen by Dan Schneider.

Samuels and Hearne, who were the only two Black cast members on All That during their seasons, previously appeared in the docuseries to share their accounts of hostility and racism. They, alongside Lyons and Hearne’s mother Tracey Brown, will be returning to share new perspectives on their experiences with hostility and racism on the set of their show in a conversation with O’Brien. Drake Bell, who revealed his horrifying experience of being sexually assaulted by his acting coach, who was later convicted of the crime, also returns for Episode 5.

According to the episode’s description, O’Brien will be discussing with her uniquely experienced guests how the kids’ entertainment industry can move forward from the shocking revelations contained in the first run of Quiet on Set.

Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence, April 7, 8/7c, ID