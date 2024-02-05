‘Loot’: Maya Rudolph’s Billionaire Do-Gooder Molly Returns in Season 2 Photos

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Maya Rudolph in 'Loot' Season 2
Apple TV+

Loot

 More

Apple TV+ has set a premiere date for its original comedy Loot‘s second season, with the Maya Rudolph-led show making its long-awaited return on Wednesday, April 3.

Season 2 of the series will debut with two episodes on April 3 and will drop new episodes every Wednesday through May 29. Along with unveiling the premiere date, Apple TV+ is also sharing first-look images for the latest chapter in Molly Wells’ (Rudolph) story. Set a year after her divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), Season 2 finds Molly thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization known as the Wells Foundation.

Focusing mostly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with any new men. While she’s fabulously single, Molly’s not particularly independent, leaning on her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), who continues to cater to her whims and feed her a gin-spiked green smoothie or two.

Meanwhile, Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jae Rodriquez), the no-nonsense executive director of Molly’s foundation, continues to operate with efficiency, but her all-business attitude is thrown off track when she meets Molly’s architect, Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). As for Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas, the bromance continues to flourish as they support each other inside and outside the workplace.

Arthur (Nat Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and announces his fresh perspective on life, which he sums up in the form of a very lame leather bracelet. Also back for the Wells Foundation are Rhonda (Meagan Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), who must pull their coworkers together so Molly can live up to her Season 1 promise of giving away her vast fortune for good.

Loot is executive produced by writers Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, along with Rudolph, Dave Becky, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. The series is produced for Apple by Universal Television. See what’s in store for Season 2 with the exciting photos, below, and mark your calendars for Loot‘s return this spring on Apple TV+.

Loot, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, April 3, Apple TV+

Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster in 'Loot' Season 2
Apple TV+

Maya Rudolph’s Molly and Joel Kim Booster’s Nicholas remain close in Season 2.

Ron Funches and Nat Faxon in 'Loot' Season 2
Apple TV+

Howard (Ron Funches) and Arthur (Nat Faxon) have a serious conversation.

Meagan Fay, Stephanie Styles, Maya Rudolph, Joel Kim Booster, and Michaela Jae Rodriguez in 'Loot' Season 2
Apple TV+

Rhonda (Meagan Fay), Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), Molly, Nicholas, and Sofia (Michaela Jae Rodriguez) gather around the boardroom table.

Maya Rudolph and Nat Faxon in 'Loot' Season 2
Apple TV+

Could unexplored feelings still linger between Molly and Arthur?

Stephanie Styles, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and Meagan Fay in 'Loot' Season 2
Apple TV+

Ainsley, Sofia, and Rhonda hit up the streets with clipboards in hand.

Maya Rudolph in 'Loot' Season 2
Apple TV+

Molly seems to take part in a toast as she wields a glass of champagne.

Loot

Adam Scott

Joel Kim Booster

Maya Rudolph

Meagan Fay

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Nat Faxon

O-T Fagbenle

Ron Funches

Stephanie Styles

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Celine Dion at 66th GRAMMY Awards
1
Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance at Grammys Amid Health Battle
Killer Mike, winner of the 'Best Rap Performance' award for
2
Killer Mike Taken Away in Handcuffs After Three Big Wins at the 2024 Grammys
Eric James Gravolin as Kyle Cartwright, Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Sarah Junillon as Claire Armbruster, and Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate — 'FBI: International' Season 3 Episode 2
3
First Look at Fly Team’s New HQ on ‘FBI: International’
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards
4
Miley Cyrus Celebrates First Grammy Win With Night’s Best Performance
Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, Annie Lennox 2024 Grammys
5
Watch Grammy Tribute Performances From Fantasia, Annie Lennox, Stevie Wonder & More