Apple TV+ has set a premiere date for its original comedy Loot‘s second season, with the Maya Rudolph-led show making its long-awaited return on Wednesday, April 3.

Season 2 of the series will debut with two episodes on April 3 and will drop new episodes every Wednesday through May 29. Along with unveiling the premiere date, Apple TV+ is also sharing first-look images for the latest chapter in Molly Wells’ (Rudolph) story. Set a year after her divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), Season 2 finds Molly thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization known as the Wells Foundation.

Focusing mostly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with any new men. While she’s fabulously single, Molly’s not particularly independent, leaning on her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), who continues to cater to her whims and feed her a gin-spiked green smoothie or two.

Meanwhile, Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jae Rodriquez), the no-nonsense executive director of Molly’s foundation, continues to operate with efficiency, but her all-business attitude is thrown off track when she meets Molly’s architect, Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). As for Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas, the bromance continues to flourish as they support each other inside and outside the workplace.

Arthur (Nat Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and announces his fresh perspective on life, which he sums up in the form of a very lame leather bracelet. Also back for the Wells Foundation are Rhonda (Meagan Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), who must pull their coworkers together so Molly can live up to her Season 1 promise of giving away her vast fortune for good.

Loot is executive produced by writers Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, along with Rudolph, Dave Becky, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. The series is produced for Apple by Universal Television. See what’s in store for Season 2 with the exciting photos, below, and mark your calendars for Loot‘s return this spring on Apple TV+.

Loot, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, April 3, Apple TV+