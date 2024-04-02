Jay Leno’s Wife Mavis Heartbreaking Update Amid Dementia Battle

New court documents reveal that Jay Leno‘s wife, Mavis, is facing an “advanced” form of dementia and “sometimes does not know her husband nor her date of birth.”

The update comes after the legendary talk show host filed for a conservatorship over his wife in January. As previously reported, Leno is seeking control of Mavis’ estate and finances, not her person. This is to “establish a living trust… that ensures [Mavis] has managed assets sufficient to provide her with future care” should Leno die before her.

In new court documents filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Mavis’ court-appointed legal counsel, Ronald Ostrin, shared details of his findings during his investigation into Leno’s bid for conservatorship.

Ostrin wrote that neurologist Dr. Hart Cohen claims that Mavis “sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth.” In addition, she often has “a lot of disorientation” and “ruminates about her parents who have both passed.”

Dr. Cohen also noted that Leno “loves his wife very much” and “treats [Mavis] like gold.”

Leno and Mavis met at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles in the 1970s and quickly hit it off. They later bought a house together, and Leno proposed, partly so that Mavis would be covered by his insurance policy. They married on November 3, 1980, and have been together ever since.

In the documents, Ostrin described Mavis as “a delightful person” with “a charming personality” who can still “communicate.” He also noted how “She reposed great faith and confidence in Mr. Leno and relied on him for her protection and guidance.”

Ostrin added that it’s clear the former Tonight Show host and his wife “have a long-term, loving and supportive relationship” with plenty of “resources” to give the former a “safe and least restrictive environment.”

The filing also claimed that Mavis “does not object” to the conservatorship” but rather “consents to it” and “wants” it. Ostrin also made it clear that Leno waited to bring about the conservatorship until he felt it was necessary “out of respect to Mavis.”

“Based on my interaction with Mr. Leno, plus some research I have done, he seems to be a standup guy,” Ostrin stated. “And his private persona matches the public persona he projects.”