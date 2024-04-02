GBI Intrigue on ‘Will Trent,’ ‘FBI’ Franchise Mayhem, Sibling Rivalry on ‘Shogun,’ ‘Lopez’ Sobers Up

Will Trent’s formidable GBI boss Amanda confronts a threat from her Atlanta P.D. past. All-new FBI franchise episodes deal with a bombing, a kidnapping and the shooting of four detectives. An embattled Lord Toranaga reaches out to his brother in a pivotal episode of FX’s epic Shōgun. NBC’s Lopez vs Lopez returns with a sober George still no picnic to live with.

Will Trent

8/7c

One of the more intriguing relationships in this quirky crime drama features Will’s (Ramón Rodríguez) love-hate bond with Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), his tough-talking mentor at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Amanda, who as the daughter of the former chief of the Atlanta P.D. fought her way up the sexist ranks of law enforcement, becomes the target of an assailant linked to a dark chapter in her APD past. With Will and partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) sidelined by the GBI director (guest star Jenna Elfman) because of their personal ties to their boss, Amanda’s reputation and future with the department is on the line. On the case: detectives Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), who’s distracted by his wife’s sudden departure, leaving him an overwhelmed single dad.

FBI

8/7c

Victims of a restaurant bombing include a congresswoman and a person close to Special Agent in Charge Isobel (Alana de la Garza). The mayhem continues on FBI: International (9/8c), when the Fly Team heads to scenic Tuscany to investigate the kidnapping of the son of an American couple, with suspicion of Mafia involvement; and on FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), the Fugitive Task Force races to New Jersey after four detectives are gunned down fatally during a prisoner exchange.

Shōgun

10/9c

The embattled and depleted Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), with few allies against the Council of Regents, turns to his long-estranged brother and his troops for assistance. But more treachery awaits, and as Toranaga considers his fate while his English sidekick John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) simmers in his usual stew of impatient confusion over these 17th-century Japanese intrigues, we get words of wisdom from Toranaga to his impulsive son (Yuki Kura): “Why is it that only those who have never fought in a battle are so eager to be in one?”

Lopez vs Lopez

Season Premiere 8/7c

The raucous family comedy returns for a second season in the wake of Mayan’s (Mayan Lopez) intervention on behalf of her father George (George Lopez), which appears to have succeeded. He’s newly sober, but no less difficult to deal with, when George demands the rest of the family give up their bad habits. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias guests as George’s AA sponsor Iggy, reminding them all that the path to sobriety rarely resembles a rose garden. In the second episode, Mayan’s combative relationship with her dad moves into the workplace, when she loses her job and goes to work at George’s Lop-EZ Movers company.

Weakest Link

Season Premiere 9/8c

From the game-show world, Jane Lynch brings back the barbs, kicking off the trivia game’s spring season with a stunt. The contestants are all actors on the long-running (now on Peacock) soap opera Days of Our Lives, including Lindsay Arnold, Bryan Dattilo, Galen Gering, Tina Huang, Eric Martsolf, Victoria Konefal, Martha Madison and Zach Tinker. Will the fictional back-stabbing bleed over onto the Weakest Link stage as they play for their favorite charities?

