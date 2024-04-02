Will ‘The Way Home’ Pond Ever Take Anyone to the Future?

So far across the two seasons of The Way Home (which has already been renewed for a third), the pond that allows the Landrys—Kat (Chyler Leigh), Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), Jacob (Spencer MacPherson), and now Colton (Jefferson Brown) so far—to travel through time has only taken them to their pasts and presents (and would-be present, for Jacob’s return home). But could it ever take someone to their future?

“I don’t think anything is ruled out ever with our show,” executive producer Heather Conkie tells TV Insider. “I think the minute you get in a writers’ room and have an amazing pitch, you can run with anything. But I do think at the end of the day, whatever rules we state about the pond, whether it’s through Elliot [Evan Williams] or through what Kat says or Alice, those are the rules and we will never stray from them because we want to keep the integrity of that pond, to be quite honest. It’s a character in and of itself, and it has its very clear rules. And what Elliot says in Episode 10 about the pond is about reflection is so true.”

That being said, she doesn’t completely rule out going to a point beyond the current time. “That’s not to say we’re never going to see a future world,” she continues. “It’s just that if we do see it, we’re seeing it following those pond rules very strictly.”

In the Season 2 finale, Elliot detailed his theory about how the pond works. Jacob, as a kid, fell in the pond going after the dog Fynn (and, when Kat found him, was and adult in 1814), but Fynn was following Kat and ended up with her in the present. And so he suggested that others could travel if they went in tandem with a Landry. However, the first time Elliot saw Alice go in in 1999, he went in after her and it didn’t work, and Kat tried to bring Susanna (Watson Rose) from 1814 to the present with her and couldn’t.

The theory then became that the pond won’t bring a person forward from their timeline in the future but can bring them back from an existing one. After all, the pond is all about reflection, looking at what has happened, and learning from it, so why show someone their future? Elliot and Alice tested it by having him travel with her back to the past, and it worked.

