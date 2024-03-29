Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Welcome back, Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw)!

Arizona returns to her former place of employment in the April 4 episode, “Baby Can I Hold You,” of Grey’s Anatomy, and until now, all we knew was that she was back for something history-making and, from the logline, that it’s a “particularly complicated case.” Now, the promo, which you can watch above, shows her joining Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) in front of a room full of doctors, including the interns.

“A few months ago, I started a clinical trial in which we operate on the baby’s brain before delivery,” Arizona reveals. This has never been done before, “so who wants to make history?” she asks.

Also coming up in this episode, the interns are interrogated about their past mistakes, including Dr. Teddy Altman’s (Kim Raver) collapse, as you can see in the video. Is Dr. Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) going to end up in serious trouble? He does mention being thrown under the bus. Watch the preview above for more.

Plus, Teddy’s eager to return to work after her health scare, which we already got a sense of while she was in the hospital recovering and trying to keep up with her patients.

Capshaw’s return was announced in February. She joined the ABC medical drama’s cast in Season 5, and she last appeared onscreen as Arizona in the Season 14 finale. At the time, she left for New York, where her ex-wife, Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), lived with their daughter. We’ll have to wait to see if we get an update on how things turned out for those two—Grey’s is no stranger to reuniting exes after the cast members playing both have left, having done so with Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew). We’ll also be keeping an eye on what Arizona thinks of the new batch of interns and the new pediatric surgeon introduced in the latest episode, Dr. Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales).

What are you hoping to see in Arizona’s return? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC