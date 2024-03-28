‘The Bachelor’: Joey Was ‘Shocked’ When He Found Out About Kelsey & Daisy’s Finale Car Ride (VIDEO)

Avery Thompson
Comments

Bachelor Nation was too stunned to speak when Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent rode in the same car to the final rose ceremony during The Bachelor Season 28 finale. Daisy bid farewell to Joey Graziadei in an emotional scene on the beach before Joey popped the question to Kelsey. Turns out, it took some time for Joey to learn about what went down with his now-fiancée and Daisy.

“I didn’t know about that until after the engagement when we got time together to kind of just recap the day and see how everything has been,” Joey tells TV Insider. “And then she [Kelsey] told me what happened, and I was shocked.”

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson in 'The Bachelor' finale

Disney/John Fleenor

He adds, “I said, I didn’t know that was even possible that you could do that.” In 28 seasons of The Bachelor, it’s never happened before. “But again, I think it speaks to both of them and the relationship that they had that they felt comfortable to kind of share that moment together,” Joey says.

Kelsey calls the joint car ride with Daisy a “really special” moment. “We got to talk to each other on the way there and just really embrace each other and hype each other up,” Kelsey explains. “Daisy said a lot of really kind words to me. I was trying to support her through everything that she was going through as well.”

Kelsey and Daisy held hands as they rode in the car to the beach together. Daisy was the first to exit and break things off with Joey after she realized Kelsey had his heart. When Daisy returned to the car, she and Kelsey shared a heartfelt hug. “I know your mom’s going to be looking down at this moment and be so happy,” an emotional Daisy told Kelsey.

On a show where the women are all competing for one man’s heart, this moment of sisterhood was truly remarkable. In the end, Daisy and Kelsey’s friendship was able to rise above their love for the same man.

“It was a really special moment, and it was very empowering for the both of us,” Kelsey says.

