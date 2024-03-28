‘NCIS’ Franchise 1,000th Episode Brings Back Vance’s Son & Past Enemy (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, and Gary Cole as Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS

 More

One thousand episodes is an impressive feat for a franchise. (“By the way, I’m pointing out that almost 500 of those are just us,” NCIS star Sean Murray told TV Insider.) With the April 15 episode of NCIS, that’s the milestone that franchise (also consisting of Los AngelesNew Orleans, Hawai’i, and Sydney, with two series still to come) hits.

CBS has now revealed details and photos (which you can see below) for the episode, titled “A Thousand Yards” and featuring special appearances from LA‘s Daniela Ruah (who directed an episode of NCIS already this season) and Hawai’i‘s Vanessa Lachey. Joe Spano also returns as Fornell. According to the official description of the episode, “NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son [Spence D. Moore II] by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS.”

As for that aforementioned enemy from the past, “we’ve heard this baddie’s name before,” exec producer Steven D. Binder told us. “As in some of our better episodes, our people risk their lives for each other. We pay homage to the O.G. NCIS and the other series.”

Murray also shared that his “favorite thing of what we’ve done in the 1,000th episode is we have got little Easter eggs and things hidden all through the episode—and not even just hidden. We call back to a lot of things, but it’s a little hard to describe. It’s a great show for the people that are just tuning in for the first time or new fans. For the people that have been with us for a long time, it’s really something special because you’re going to see, like I said, Easter eggs of things. You’re going to see things that tip-off to old episodes, famous episodes that we did. Little moments. We have characters come back that we haven’t seen in a very long time.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the episode.

NCIS, Franchise’s 1000th Episode, Monday, April 15, 9/8c, CBS 

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee and Gary Cole as Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Sonja Flemming/CBS

McGee (Sean Murray) and Parker (Gary Cole)

Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Why are they in a cemetery?

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Robert Voets/CBS

Kasie (Diona Reasonover) in her lab

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee and Gary Cole as Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Robert Voets/CBS

Why are they in Vance’s office?

Spence Moore II as Jared Vance and Gary Cole as Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Robert Voets/CBS

Spence Moore II as Jared Vance, with Parker

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, and Gary Cole as Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Sonja Flemming/CBS

“NCIS! Stop!”

Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Vance (Rocky Carroll)

Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance and Spence Moore II as Jared Vance — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Father and son, for what’s sure to be a touching scene

NCIS

Gary Cole

Katrina Law

Rocky Carroll

Sean Murray

Wilmer Valderrama

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie Chrisley at TV panel
1
Julie Chrisley’s New Prison Letters Reveal Todd Marriage Secrets & Misery Behind Bars
Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes
2
Kenan Thompson Speaks Out About Amanda Bynes Amid ‘Quiet On Set’ Revelations
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Fury as Contestant Is ‘Cheated’ Out of Big Win
Mike Davies and Sarah Foss
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Drop Big News About Rule Change Amid Backlash From Viewers
The Masked Singer Season 11 Episode 4
5
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11: All Celebrity Reveals & Guesses So Far