‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think [Spoiler] Will Win JIT After Runaway Victory

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the March 25 episode of Jeopardy!]

Amy Schneider was “very hard to beat,” as host Ken Jennings put it, in the latest Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament game, and already fans think that her win is foreshadowing the outcome of the entire tournament.

The writer who was a 40-game champion, won the 2022 Tournament of Champions, and previously finished in fifth in the Jeopardy Masters faced off against 12-game champion Austin Rogers, a bar owner who was the 2017 Tournament of Champions second runner-up and All-Star Games participant, and five-game champion Celeste DiNucci, an arts strategist who was the 2007 Tournament of Champions winner and Battle of the Decades participant. Players are competing to win $100,000 and an invitation to compete in the 2024 Jeopardy Masters tournament.

Jennings was right, that it was hard to beat and even “hard to catch” Schneider with her score. She led at every break and found two of the three Daily Doubles. (Rogers found the first one and doubled his score to $3,200, but Schneider still led at both breaks of the Jeopardy! round, $4,800 to his $4,000, then $7,600 to his $5,600.)

It was a runaway game for Schneider—she had $28,600 to Rogers’ $9,600 and DiNucci’s $800—heading into Final Jeopardy! and none of them got it. In Notorious Figures, the clue read, “Never even a soldier, this man lied that his nickname came from a shrapnel wound while fighting in the Argonne.” Rogers had fun with his answer, writing, “What is how can I beat Amy? Round of (well only!) shots on me!” (The answer was Al Capone.) Schneider didn’t wager anything and is now the fourth semifinalist.

And over on Reddit, fans think that she could end up winning it all after watching this quarterfinal. “I know anything can happen in these single games, but I think Amy runs away with it,” one person wrote, and another agreed, “I’m with you.”

One fan echoed that sentiment though was a bit more cautious, writing, “Amy played up to her potential today. I definitely think she’s got a pushers chance to win this although she will have to play her best against some of the super champs like Matt Jackson, Larissa Kelly potentially Alex Jacob and maybe Victoria.”

Another person wasn’t surprised by the outcome but rather how Schneider emerged victorious. “I was expecting Amy to win, but I honestly wasn’t expecting Amy to completely stomp Austin,” that fan admitted.

In general, for some fans, the JIT is turning out as they expected. “Another match that pretty much has turned out how everyone expected. Hoping one of the later games this week will surprise us in some way,” a viewer wrote.

