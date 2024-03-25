If you’re in the market for a coming-of-age story about sisterhood, Hulu has you covered this spring with the arrival of Dinosaur, a new comedy from the producers of Fleabag and The Tourist.

Set to arrive Friday, April 5, Dinosaur follows the story of Nina (series co-creator Ashley Storrie), an autistic woman in her thirties who adores living with her sister (and best friend) Evie (Kat Ronney). But her perfect world is turned upside down when Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and invites Nina to be her maid of honor.

To say Nina is dismayed would be an understatement as seen in the exclusive sneak peek trailer, above. Forced to reconcile her sister’s impulsive decision, Nina grapples with the reality of her circumstances. And Nina’s relationship with Evie isn’t the only thing that’s changing as she explores new possibilities in her paleontology career as well as a budding relationship with the kind-hearted Lee (Lorn Macdonald).

It’s through that relationship that Nina begins to see her new challenges in a positive light, and while Lee helps Nina, she in turn helps him. The new coming-of-age series explores moments of change one experiences in a variety of relationships ranging from sisterhood and friendship to romance.

Along with featuring Storrie, Ronney, and Macdonald, the cast includes David Carlyle, Danny Ashok, Greg Hemphill, Sabrina Sandhu, Ben Rufus Green, Jim Kitson, Sally Howitt, Kate Dickie, and Sanjeev Kohli.

The six-episode series hails from Two Brothers Pictures and is executive produced by Sarah Hammond, Katie Churchill, Harry Williams, and Jack Williams. Meanwhile, Caitriona Renton co-executive produces the project with Niamh McKeown directing, and Brian Coffey producing. The BBC Commissioning Editors include Emma Lawson and Gavin Smith.

Don’t miss the exclusive trailer, above, and stay tuned for Dinosaur‘s arrival on Hulu this spring.

Dinosaur, Series Premiere, Friday, April 5, Hulu