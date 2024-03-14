‘Ghosts’: Will Pete & Alberta Be the Show’s Next Big Romance? (POLL)

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 3, Episode 5, “The Silent Partner.”]

Ghosts‘ latest episode, “The Silent Partner,” took time in its final minutes to lay the groundwork for one of the show’s next couples as Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) finally saw arrow-skewered Pete (Richie Moriarty) in a whole new light.

After Pete’s wife Carol (Caroline Aaron) died in the Woodstone kitchen during a Halloween shindig, she’s found herself living among the other spirited residents. As she got acclimated to the social climate, she learned more about Pete’s life in Woodstone, and to look less pathetic in her eyes, he begged for someone to pretend to be his girlfriend.

Ultimately, Alberta stepped up to the plate, feeling bad for her friend, but she tried drawing a line in the sand, saying that this scheme shouldn’t wind up with them falling in love. Pete ultimately cracked under pressure when Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) jumped into the mix, forcing him to claim that she was his mistress, leading to Carol’s tips for cheating, per her soaps.

Pete already knows the truth though, that Carol’s tips come from real-life experiences with his former best friend. Buckling under the weight of the lie, he admitted that Alberta wasn’t his girlfriend, nor was Nancy. Pete called Carol out on her behavior, and it was a cathartic moment.

In the episode’s last minutes, Pete took a moment to thank Alberta for her kindness and support, during which he complained about the arrow in his neck. Following a rule that was introduced earlier in this episode with Carol’s purse candy returning to her hand or bag if removed from her person, Pete pulled the arrow out of his neck as a means of getting relief from the deadly object.

Similar to the rom-com trope of a girl removing her glasses and suddenly becoming gorgeous in the eyes of her love interest, Alberta was transported, and ultimately speechless, by the brief transformation. Is Ghosts teeing Alberta and Pete up to be the next big couple—and should they be?

Over the seasons, Pete has made his feelings clear for Alberta, but she’s denied him on more than one occasion. Could there be a role reversal with her pursuing him? It’s a dynamic we wouldn’t be opposed to, but we want to hear from you. Sound off in our poll, below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 3, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS