Why ‘Walker’ Season 4 Is Going to Be Its Most Dangerous Yet

The Walker, Texas Ranger reboot is back in the saddle, and the white hats are bringing the action and the emotion. In Walker Season 4, premiering Wednesday, April 3 on The CW, Jared Padalecki’s Cordell Walker “is probably put in the biggest danger he’s ever been in, and that, of course, causes a ripple effect with his loved ones,” says showrunner Anna Fricke.

As teased at the end of last year, our hero (right) is about to deal with the reemergence of “The Jackal,” a serial killer he and Capt. Larry James (Coby Bell) failed to catch years ago. The case nearly consumed James—we see the destruction it caused in flashback tonight—so the captain’s wife, Kelly (Kearran Giovanni), begs Cordy and newly minted Ranger Trey (Jeff Pierre) to keep their investigation a secret.

Cordy isn’t the only Walker hiding things. Brother Liam (Keegan Allen) is still helping his niece, Stella (Violet Brinson), cover up what she really knows about the home invader who attacked her and pal Sadie (Saylor Bell) last May—a crime that led to a shooting and a missing body. The lingering PTSD and the fear that her assailant is still loose eventually send the college kid down a very dark path, Fricke previews, revealing, “I can’t lie, Stella gets herself in a mess of trouble, and she’s gonna pull Sadie and [brother] August [Kale Culley] in with her.”

On a lighter note, we still get some swoon-worthy situations, especially with Cordy’s partner Cassie (Ashley Reyes), who’s back from an assignment in Florida and sparking with Trey.

“She’s been empowered by her time away and is clearer about what she wants,” says Fricke. And Walker? Can he finally find a work-love life balance now that he’s all in with his old high school friend Geri (Odette Annable)?

“That is indeed the big question of the season,” Fricke says. And with Stella at the dorms and Augie looking to join the military, “He’s also facing the prospect of an empty nest. It’s going to be challenging for him to see if he can allow himself to sit with that.”

Walker, Season 4 Premieres Wednesday, April 3, 8/7c, The CW