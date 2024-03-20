‘The Veil’: Get a First Look at Elisabeth Moss’s Spy From FX Series (PHOTO)

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss is expanding her TV reach with a new role in FX‘s The Veil, which is officially set to premiere on Tuesday, April 30.

Set to debut with two episodes exclusively on Hulu, the streaming series will air weekly on Tuesdays for the six-episode season run.

As teased in the full image featuring Moss’s Imogen Salter, the series is set across various locales including Istanbul, Paris, and London, which are featured alongside the actress in the official poster, we’re sharing exclusively, below. Shooting on location, the spy thriller adds a layer of authenticity with its overseas production which boasts crew and actors from all three countries.

These locations are represented through Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, and Istanbul’s Blue Mosque, as Moss walks with a look over her shoulder.

The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other is on a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. Meanwhile, in the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE put differences aside in order to work together so they can avert potential disaster.

Alongside Moss, The Veil features Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah, and Josh Charles. Written by Peaky Blinders‘ and Great Expectations‘ Steven Knight, the series is executive produced by the writer along with Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi, and Moss under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner.

Stay tuned for more on The Veil as the series premiere approaches, and check out the exciting series poster featuring Moss, above.

FX’s The Veil, Series Premiere, Tuesday, April 30, Hulu