Elisabeth Moss Hulu Spy Thriller ‘The Veil’ Sets Premiere Date

Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Elisabeth Moss is set to lead The Veil, a brand-new six-episode spy thriller premiering exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, April 30.

The premiere date was revealed today, Friday, February 9, as part of FX’s slate of new and returning series coming this Spring. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the limited series, with a new episode following each Tuesday. The series will stream on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories at a later date.

Written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), The Veil follows the surprising and fraught relationship between two women involved in a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

One woman has a secret, and the other has a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

In addition to Moss, the show stars Yumna Marwan (Little Birds), Dali Benssalah (No Time To Die), and Josh Charles (The Good Wife).

The Veil marks the fourth project Knight has made with FX Productions following the Tom Hardy-starring Taboo and the Charles Dickens adaptations of A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX, in a previous statement. “Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”

Knight, who is best known as the creator of Peaky Blinders, serves as executive producer alongside Moss via her Love & Squalor production company. Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi also executive produces.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary,” Knight stated. “We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

The Veil, Premiere, Tuesday, April 30, Hulu