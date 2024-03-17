When Kelli Giddish’s Rollins Returns Next to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & What to Expect

Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Kelli Giddish’s fans will be giddy to learn they haven’t seen the last of her on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The former SVU series regular departed the NBC procedural midway through Season 24 but returned to play Amanda Rollins for that season’s finale and again for the premiere of the show’s ongoing 25th season.

Now Giddish will bring Rollins back to SVU again for Episode 11, Deadline reports. No air date for that installment has been announced, but if SVU airs new episodes each week, Episode 11 could hit screens as early as Thursday, April 11.

NBC also hasn’t revealed plot details for Giddish’s next return, but considering that Giddish is so far only returning for one more episode, fans can expect that Rollins will still be holding her job as a Fordham University professor and not returning to the Special Victims Unit full-time.

Plus, SVU’s Season 25 opener revealed that Rollins and her husband, ADA Sonny Carisi (played by series regular Peter Scanavino), had welcomed a son named Nicky, so Rollins likely has her dance card full.

Content warning: The following explanation covers topics of rape and sexual assault.

Another plot clue about Episode 11: The Movie Database listings show that the episode is titled “Prima Nocta.”

The phrase prima nocta refers to reported medieval laws that gave noble lords the right to have sex with any female subject on her wedding night, regardless of her consent, according to Dictionary.com. Prima nocta was referenced in Braveheart and The Office and cited in a controversial Avengers: Age of Ultron line.

In contemporary parlance, prima nocta “can be a shorthand for patriarchy and misogyny due to its power structure and sexual violence,” Dictionary.com adds, which are certainly all issues that SVU storylines navigate.

