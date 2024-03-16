Helena Bonham-Carter is ‘Nolly,’ Paul Simon’s Life Through Music, Bad Behavior on Kids’ TV Shows, NAACP Image Awards

PBS

Nolly

Series Premiere 9/8c

Helena Bonham-Carter (The Crown) is a riot as TV diva Noele “Nolly” Gordon, who for nearly 20 years was a fixture on TV as the star of the soap opera Crossroads. A delicious three-part Masterpiece drama, written by the inimitable Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who), depicts the furor when Nolly’s character of motel proprietor Meg Mortimer is written out of the show in 1981, effectively sacking its biggest star, who rules the set like a queen. (“I am making this show better if I have to haul it out of the grave, line by line,” she declares during a rehearsal.) Nolly won’t go out quietly, but what will the next act be for this actress of a certain age?

Alice & Jack

Series Premiere

Masterpiece also launches a most unconventional and very modern love story, starring Andrea Riseborough (currently in HBO’s The Regime) and Domhnall Gleeson as the title characters, whose first meeting via a dating app ignites an uneasy yet fierce bond that refuses to end despite their lives diverging over the years (and six episodes) that follow. Alice is a mercurial being, whose avoidance of commitment puzzles the more openly emotional Jack. She’s like a whirlwind who keeps (as he puts it) blowing a hole in his soul. Their story is intimate, funny and sometimes heartbreaking.

Courtesy of TIFF

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon

Documentary Premiere

Told over two parts (“verses”) over two Sundays, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney (Going Clear) profiles the legendary musician Paul Simon as he records his latest album, Seven Psalms, in his Austin studio, while reflecting on his iconic career. The film traces his rise from a childhood in Queens and early partnership with Art Garfunkel as a hit-maker whose tunes include “The Sounds of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Mrs. Robinson” (with The Graduate as the soundtrack for a generation) through his acclaimed solo career.

ID

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A generation of kids laughed at the. offbeat and sometimes off-color antics of hit Nickelodeon shows like All That and The Amanda Show in the 1990s and 2000s. What they didn’t realize was that behind the scenes, a toxic environment of sexism, racism and abuse soured the environment on the set and in the writers’ room. A two-part exposé, concluding Monday, alleges that creator Dan Schneider’s family-TV empire was not as family friendly as it looked.

NAACP Image Awards

8/7c

Queen Latifah hosts the ceremony, telecast live and simulcast on Paramount networks including BET, BET Her, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land and streaming live on the Paramount+ CBS network feed. Poet laureate Amanda Gorman receives the Chairman’s Award, with New Edition honored with the Hall of Fame Award. Andra Day performs.

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm

10:40/9:40c

When a friend from the club suffers a setback, Larry (Larry David) finds himself trapped in what Freddy (Vince Vaughn) calls “the lowest form of human communication”: the text chain. Larry starts a farcical chain of his own when he suggests Jeff (Jeff Garlin) and Freddy use his patented “dream scheme” to avoid unpleasant duties. And is there such a thing as a “threshold of returnability” when it comes to being served an unsatisfactory dessert?

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: