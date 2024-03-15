Did ‘S.W.A.T.’ Just Set up Tragic Exit for Kenny Johnson’s Luca?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 6 “Escape.”]

S.W.A.T. lures us into a false sense of security with the latest episode. We know it’s Kenny Johnson‘s penultimate one as Luca, and so we expected it to, in addition to welcoming him back, potentially set up his exit. Well, let’s just say that we’re so focused on how it teases another character leaving S.W.A.T. that we just aren’t expecting there to even be another scene!

Luca’s home from London and counterterrorism training and eager to get back to work. From the airport, he “wanted to head straight to HQ, had to convince him to get some rest first,” Tan (David Lim) tells Hondo (Shemar Moore) while on the trail Street (Alex Russell) and Chris (Lina Esco) showed him and Cabrera (Brigitte Kali Canales) for a solid hike. “Nothing’s really going to be the same now that Street’s gone for good,” Tan admits. (Street took a job at Long Beach S.W.A.T. in Russell’s final episode.)

In addition to being back at work—”feels like I haven’t seen you guys in forever,” he remarks at one point, and “great to be back” at another—Luca’s also teaching Kelly (Angelica Scarlett Johnson) how to drive; she and her mom are up from San Diego for a visit since he’s back. His first attempt doesn’t go so well as, soon after they head out, he’s yelling at her for almost causing an accident because she doesn’t listen to him. Hondo and Tan assure him he doesn’t need to worry. And they’re right: At the end of the work day, both Luca and Kelly apologize for messing up and head out for another lesson and dinner. But that’s when things take a turn. (And before this, we thought he might move to San Diego to be closer to them! It is still possible…)

Upon seeing a robbery in progress, Luca gets Kelly to a safe place behind a car before pulling his gun and identifying himself as LAPD. But he’s shot(!) multiple times(!), including what looks to be in the chest. The episode ends with the robbers taking off and Kelly yelling for help. Is Luca going to die? Or might he just be no longer able to work at S.W.A.T.?

As for that other character leaving S.W.A.T., with Deacon’s (Jay Harrington) wife Annie (Bre Blair) back at work, child care (especially, in this case, when one is sick) and life in general becomes somewhat of a struggle for the couple. “I don’t want you to think that I don’t value what you do. Today was your day, I messed it up,” Deacon acknowledges. While Annie appreciates it, their current situation doesn’t help for the days to come. “Well, I’ve been thinking about that. Maybe it’s time I sit down with Hicks [Patrick St. Esprit], finally start the process to retire,” Deacon suggests. “Look, I’m past eligibility for my pension. The security company’s doing great. Even if I’m there full-time, the hours would let me be here for you and the kids. I think it’s time to do this, for us.”

She knows he’ll miss S.W.A.T., but he also knows it’s time for him to let something else in his life “take priority. I was at the courthouse today, and I saw you in action doing what you do, doing what you love,” he shares. “You have put that on hold for me and the kids for so long. You’ve had my back since day one. It’s time for me to do that for you, so you can have your chance to shine. S.W.A.T., they’ll always be a part of me, but maybe it’s time for something new.”

Do you think S.W.A.T. is going to kill off Luca? And what do you think of Deacon’s plan? Do you think he’ll really retire? Let us know in the comments section, below.

