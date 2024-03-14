‘Chicago Fire’ Introduces New Paramedic as Brett’s Replacement — But Will He Stay? (PHOTO)

Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

It’s hard to imagine Ambulance 61 without Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) after she’s been a staple there since Season 3. But now, Chicago Fire, in its 12th season, is moving forward without her—in Killmer’s last episode, Brett married Casey (Jesse Spencer) and moved with him to Portland—and that means someone has to join Violet (Hanako Greensmith).

A photo for the March 27 episode, “All the Dark,” shows Wesam Keesh as Lennox, working alongside Violet (check it out above), and Dick Wolf fans will recognize him: He played hacker Malachi on Law & Order: Organized Crime! Through SVU‘s crossovers with One Chicago, Fire and Organized Crime are technically in the same universe, but he’d be far from the first person to play multiple characters across Dick Wolf shows (or on the same one!). But is Lennox sticking around?

As executive producer Andrea Newman told TV Insider ahead of Season 12’s premiere, “there’s going to be some turnover” on Ambulance 61 following Brett’s exit. As we’ve seen onscreen, Violet is going to be the new Paramedic in Charge (PIC), “so she gets to be the boss, and she’ll have to form the next person who comes in. It’ll be a journey finding that person. It’s not easy to replace Sylvie Brett,” the EP added.

However, when Paramedic Chief Robinson stopped by Firehouse 51 by to talk about who will be riding with Violet, she revealed she didn’t want the paramedic’s input. She is also planning to be much more involved than her predecessors. We’ll have to wait to see what that means for Violet going forward, Lennox, and anyone else who rides 61.

In “All the Dark,” a hazmat call at a dialysis center leads to a shocking discovery. Boden (Eamonn Walker) clashes with Paramedic Chief Robinson. Plus, Carver (Jake Lockett) notices a concerning change in Gibson’s (Rome Flynn) behavior.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC