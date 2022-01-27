10 ‘Law & Order’ Stars Who Have Been on Other Dick Wolf Shows

Law & Order is returning to our screens next month, and fortunately, we haven’t had to wait 12 years to see some of the cast. In fact, several have appeared on other Dick Wolf shows, in the Law & Order, One Chicago, and FBI worlds, which are all connected by way of crossovers over the years.

For example, S. Epatha Merkerson, Alana De La Garza, and Jeremy Sisto, who all were series regulars on Law & Order at some point are now full-time on Chicago Med and FBI, which could make for quite the fun crossover. (Sisto is hoping to appear on his former show, he shared with TV Insider recently. “I’m telling you, I’m trying to put it out in the universe.”)

Below, we’ve gathered 10 actors who appeared on Law & Order as either a series regular or in a recurring role with at least 10 episodes as the same character and have gone on to appear on other Wolf shows as different characters.

Law & Order, Season 21 Premiere, Thursday, February 24, 8/7c, NBC