10 ‘Law & Order’ Stars Who Have Been on Other Dick Wolf Shows

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
S. Epatha Merkerson, Alana De La Garza, Jeremy Sisto in Law & Order
Will Hart / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection; Virginia Sherwood / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection; Will Hart / © NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Law & Order is returning to our screens next month, and fortunately, we haven’t had to wait 12 years to see some of the cast. In fact, several have appeared on other Dick Wolf shows, in the Law & Order, One Chicago, and FBI worlds, which are all connected by way of crossovers over the years.

For example, S. Epatha Merkerson, Alana De La Garza, and Jeremy Sisto, who all were series regulars on Law & Order at some point are now full-time on Chicago Med and FBI, which could make for quite the fun crossover. (Sisto is hoping to appear on his former show, he shared with TV Insider recently. “I’m telling you, I’m trying to put it out in the universe.”)

Which Are the Largest Current Shared Universes in Primetime TV?See Also

Which Are the Largest Current Shared Universes in Primetime TV?

From procedurals ('NCIS' and Dick Wolf's extended universe) to zombies ('The Walking Dead') to superheroes (Arrowverse).

Below, we’ve gathered 10 actors who appeared on Law & Order as either a series regular or in a recurring role with at least 10 episodes as the same character and have gone on to appear on other Wolf shows as different characters.

Law & Order, Season 21 Premiere, Thursday, February 24, 8/7c, NBC

S. Epatha Merkerson in Law & Order
Will Hart / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

S. Epatha Merkerson

Law & Order Seasons 4-20: Lieutenant Anita Van Buren

Chicago Med Seasons 1-Present: Sharon Goodwin

Jeremy Sisto in Law & Order
Will Hart / © NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Jeremy Sisto

Law & Order Seasons 18-20: Detective Cyrus Lupo

FBI Seasons 1-Present: Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

Alana De La Garza in Law & Order
Virginia Sherwood / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Alana De La Garza

Law & Order Seasons 17-20: ADA Connie Rubirosa

FBI Seasons 1-Present: Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

Jessica Phillips, Mariska Hargitay, Josh Pais in Law & Order SVU
Michael Parmelee / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Josh Pais

Law & Order Seasons 1, 4-8, 10, and 12: Assistant M.E. Borak

Law & Order: SVU Seasons 1-3, 15-17: Robert Sorensen and Hank Abraham

Andrea Navedo, Jaden Rodriguez, Danny Pino, Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order SVU
Michael Parmelee/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

Andrea Navedo

Law & Order Seasons 12-14: Detective Ana Cordova

Law & Order: SVU Season 14: Cynthia Mancheno

Selenis Leyva in Law & Order
NBC

Selenis Leyva

Law & Order Seasons 15-17: Detective Mariluz Rivera

Law & Order: Criminal Intent Seasons 1, 5, and 10: Isabella Costas, Warden’s Secretary, and Detective Rivera

Law & Order: SVU Seasons 1 and 20: Lorinda Gutierrez and Samantha Morgan

Mark Kenneth Smaltz in Law & Order
NBC

Mark Kenneth Smaltz

Law & Order Seasons 9-17: Judge William Koehler

Law & Order: SVU Seasons 8 and 12: Steven Felder and Customs Officer Daley

Law & Order: Criminal Intent Season 4: Judge Roland Thibodeaux

FBI Season 2: John D’Amato

David Lipman in Law & Order
NBC

David Lipman

Law & Order Seasons 2-16: Arraignment Judge Morris Torledsky

Law & Order: SVU Seasons 3-6, 8-10: Trial Judge Arthur Cohen

Lynn Cohen in Law & Order
NBC

Lynn Cohen

Law & Order Seasons 4-5, 7-8, 10-11, 13-16: Judge Elizabeth Mizener

Law & Order: Criminal Intent Seasons 1 and 5: Mina Cohen and Anna Ansel

Law & Order: SVU Seasons 5 and 11: Art Teacher and Rosa Donetti

Chicago Med Season 1: Rose Wechsler

Donald Corren in Law & Order Criminal Intent
NBC

Donald Corren

Law & Order Seasons 2-7: Medill

Law & Order: Criminal Intent Season 4: Dr. Nouriyani

Law & Order: Trial by Jury Season 1: Martin Addas

FBI

Law & Order

One Chicago