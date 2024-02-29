‘Chicago Fire’: 5 Characters We’re Worried Could Be Leaving 51 Next

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, and Rome Flynn — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire

 More

We’ve already seen Firehouse 51 say goodbye to two of its members in Chicago Fire Season 12, with Alberto Rosende‘s firefighter Blake Gallo and Kara Killmer‘s paramedic Sylvie Brett leaving in the premiere and Episode 6, respectively. But already the NBC drama has featured hints that there could be other characters leaving behind the place they call home sooner rather than later.

The most recent episode alone, which saw everyone send off Brett after her and Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) wedding, set up one character’s retirement and another’s possible death, another considering whether he needs 51, and someone choosing to leave. And earlier episodes did establish that one character might not have a choice about how long he can continue to be a firefighter.

Scroll down as we take a look at which characters we’re worried could be the next ones to leave.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Severide (Taylor Kinney)

Even though he repeatedly told his wife, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), that he’s not going anywhere, and he’s said that his goal was to come home while away on the latest ATF arson case he was helping out with, we also couldn’t help but pay close attention to something he told Casey. “You told me once the house needed me and whether I knew it or not, I needed the house. Been thinking about that a lot the last few months.” Severide wasn’t admitting he was right. He’s also brought up OFI (Office of Fire Investigation) as a possibility once he’s ready to leave 51. What if that time is coming sooner than he thought? He’d still be able to take on arson investigations and be where he wants to be: home with his wife. Plus, Kinney could still be on Fire.

Christian Stolte as Randy McHolland — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Mouch (Christian Stolte)

“I want my last year or two with the CFD to be my best,” Mouch said in Episode 6, setting up a change for his future. Then, while remarking that the retirement age is now 65, Casey also noted that it’s not too late for him to retire with some brass on his collar. That being said, he’s also keeping an eye on paramedicine for Brett now that she’s gone. Could there be a change coming for Mouch, one that takes him away from 51 but keeps him helping people and in their orbit?

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Herrmann (David Eigenberg)

In the premiere, Herrmann risked his life to save all of 51 from a bomb when firefighters were targeted, and as a result, he’s done permanent damage to his hearing. He’s now wearing hearing aids, but there is going to come a day that they won’t be enough anymore and he can’t be a firefighter.

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Carver (Jake Lockett)

Did Carver just sign his own death certificate? Violet (Hanako Greensmith) admitted that she’s been pushing him away because she doesn’t want to risk losing someone she cares about again. “So, you really care about me, huh?” he asked, then assured her, “Then it’s a good thing nothing bad is going to happen to me.” As soon as he said that, we began thinking that if 51 is going to lose someone else on the job, it’s going to be him. The only thing that might keep him alive? It would just be cruel to kill off another of Violet’s love interests.

Rome Flynn as Derrick Gibson — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Gibson (Rome Flynn)

While Gibson does seem to like being at 51—and has opened up to Carver about his past—he pretty much said that there might be an open spot soon on Truck: his. While talking to Kylie (Katelynn Shennett), he suggested she tell Boden (Eamonn Walker) if she wants to transfer to 51. She said she was good on 46 and, “besides, there’s no room here.” But “you should still tell him, just in case,” he said. “You never know, is all I’m saying.”

Chicago Fire

Christian Stolte

David Eigenberg

Rome Flynn

Taylor Kinney

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeramey and Laura in 'Love Is Blind' Season 6
1
Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Couples Are Still Together?
Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) on NCIS - 'Berlin'
2
‘NCIS’ Spinoff With Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo Set at Paramount+
Angela Bassett and Peter Krause in 9-1-1 - 'Abandon ‘Ships'
3
Bobby and Athena on Cruise & 118 Emergency in ‘9-1-1’ Season 7 Premiere Photos
Kimberlin Brown
4
‘B&B’s Sheila Is (Probably) Really Dead, Kimberlin Brown Says
Larry David and Richard Lewis in Curb Your Enthusiasm
5
Larry David Pays Tribute to Richard Lewis: ‘He’s Been Like a Brother to Me’