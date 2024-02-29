‘Chicago Fire’: 5 Characters We’re Worried Could Be Leaving 51 Next

We’ve already seen Firehouse 51 say goodbye to two of its members in Chicago Fire Season 12, with Alberto Rosende‘s firefighter Blake Gallo and Kara Killmer‘s paramedic Sylvie Brett leaving in the premiere and Episode 6, respectively. But already the NBC drama has featured hints that there could be other characters leaving behind the place they call home sooner rather than later.

The most recent episode alone, which saw everyone send off Brett after her and Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) wedding, set up one character’s retirement and another’s possible death, another considering whether he needs 51, and someone choosing to leave. And earlier episodes did establish that one character might not have a choice about how long he can continue to be a firefighter.

Scroll down as we take a look at which characters we’re worried could be the next ones to leave.

