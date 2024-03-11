‘Jeopardy!’ Blasted as ‘Worst Quiz Show Ever’ by U.K. Viewers

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! has been an institution in the United States for almost 70 years, but the latest U.K. reboot might not even last a year.

The new British edition of the long-running game show, hosted by Stephen Fry, premiered on ITV on January 1, 2024, but it has struggled to find an audience. Many viewers have deemed the show “boring” and a pale imitation of its famous U.S. counterpart.

“Worst quiz show ever broadcast on TV? Definitely, that tripe called #Jeopardy Absolute boring tripe with a crap presenter,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), per The Sun.

“What’s the most boring quiz on TV? #jeopardyuk” wrote another, mocking the show’s ‘answer in the form of a question’ format.

“And there I was thinking you couldn’t possibly get any worse than Tipping Point #Jeopardy,” said one viewer, referring to another ITV daytime quiz show.

“The format is so simple to get right, but they keep getting away with not saying it,” said another, referencing how British contestants have been struggling to grasp the answer in the form of a question part.

Another added, “I do like watching #JeopardyUK with Stephen Fry, but @ITV have made a few errors with the broadcast… It’s too slow! Spreading it over an hour doesn’t work. It needs to be over 30min like it was in the 90s.”

“I doubt this will get a second series,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first attempt at a U.K. adaptation of the hit game show. Channel 4 originally aired Jeopardy! from 1983 to 1984, hosted by Derek Hobson. ITV then revived it in 1990 and ran until 1993, first hosted by Chris Donat and then Steve Jones. Finally, Sky One aired a version hosted by Paul Ross from 1995 to 1996.

Despite the backlash, there are some who enjoyed Jeopardy! U.K., with one fan describing it as, “Perfect daytime quizzing.”

Another said, “@stephenfry I hope you come back and host @ukjeopardy again for a second series. Loved you and your knowledge.”

“It’s been a very good series, with some great contestants. I do feel the pace needs to be upped a little bit, but it’s been a good four weeks of quizzing,” wrote another.

“Watching #JeopardyUK for first time and enjoying it. Love the amount of questions and inimitable Stephen Fry as host. Top class quizzers too,” said another viewer.

ITV has yet to confirm whether Jeopardy! U.K. will be back for a second season. Meanwhile, the U.S. edition is currently in the middle of its tense and chaotic Tournament of Champions, which continues tonight, Monday, March 11.