‘Jeopardy!’: Stephen Fry to Host New Version of Show in U.K.

The U.K. is having another go at bringing Jeopardy! across the pond, and this time The Dropout star Stephen Fry is set for hosting duties.

Based on the popular long-running quiz format, Jeopardy! U.K. will air on ITV1 and ITVX this fall with a 20-episode run. Produced by Whisper North, the show will see contestants putting their general knowledge to the test to win rounds and amass winnings. Unlike the original 30-minute format, this version will run for 60 minutes and feature an extra round.

“In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday,” Fry said in a statement. “The idea of hosting it here in the U.K. makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

This isn’t the first time the U.K. has attempted an adaptation of the hit game show. Channel 4 originally aired Jeopardy! from 1983 to 1984, hosted by Derek Hobson. It was then revived by ITV in 1990 and ran until 1993, first hosted by Chris Donat and then Steve Jones. Finally, Sky One aired a version hosted by Paul Ross from 1995 to 1996.

“Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting,” stated Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment. “There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

Sunil Patel, Whisper CEO, added, “I can’t think of a more perfect pairing: An iconic American quiz show and the legendary Stephen Fry. It’s an absolute thrill to introduce Jeopardy! to a new generation of ITV quiz fans, with its unique twist on the traditional question-and-answer format where viewers can play along at home.

Fry, who also serves as an executive producer on the project alongside Kerri Reid and Tom McLennan, hosted the British comedy panel show QI from 2003 to 2016. He is also known for his acting roles in the likes of It’s A Sin, The Sandman, Kingdom, and Bones.

