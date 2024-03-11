While Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer swept the 96th Academy Awards, it was Al Pacino who stole the show at the end of the night with his “chaotic” announcement of the Best Picture winner.

The legendary actor took to the stage to announce the winner of the much-coveted Best Picture category. However, Pacino didn’t even bother to read out the nominees, which included Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest.

Instead, The Godfather star immediately went to the envelope, stating, “Only one will take the award for Best Picture… uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes.”

Pacino then opened the envelope and awkwardly said, “And my eyes see Oppenheimer…?”

“Yes, yes,” he continued as the orchestra began playing and the audience members rose to their feet to applaud and cheer the announcement.

As the camera panned back to a confused-looking Pacino, he could be heard asking, “What happened?”

Buzzfeed’s Spencer Althouse captured and shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter), and as of writing, it has garnered over 4.6 million views.

I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol “Best Picture…uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/a0hNQ4ZP7j — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

“I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. Couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol,” Althouse wrote.

“Don’t leave out the best part—Pacino saying ‘What Happened!'” another commenter replied.

“Al Pacino had no time to waste – straight to the point,” said another viewer.

Another joked, “The Oscars: Sir, could you please announce the nominations for the Best Picture category before announcing the winner? Al Paci-NO!”

For others, it brought to mind the infamous 2017 Oscars mishap when La La Land was incorrectly awarded the Best Picture trophy instead of the actual winner, Moonlight.

“Everyone waiting for further confirmation from literally anyone before they celebrate because La La Land still haunts them,” tweeted one viewer. “Perfect. No notes.”

The mix-up happened at the 89th Academy Awards when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty accidentally announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. It was later revealed that the pair was mistakenly given the envelope for Best Actress, which was won by La La Land star Emma Stone earlier in the evening.

Moonlight was eventually announced as the correct winner, but not before the La La Land cast and crew had already made their way to the stage. The moment is regarded as one of the most memorable and awkward in Oscars history.