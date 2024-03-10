The 2024 Oscars came down to one final acting race as the category of Lead Actress arrived just before Best Picture was presented. The highly-anticipated category unveiled that Emma Stone was the winner for her performance in Poor Things.

The win marks Emma’s second after her 2017 victory in the category for the film La La Land in which she starred alongside Barbie‘s Ryan Gosling. When it came down to the race in that category, Lily Gladstone was a favored candidate to win for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

A first-time nominee, Gladstone would have been the first Native American to win in any acting category, achieving a major milestone with her performance as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese‘s epic film chronicling the Osage murders in Oklahoma. Ultimately, that wasn’t the case as fans took to social media to weigh in on the outcome.

See some fan reactions to the surprising win, below:

Emma Stone is absolutely incredible in Poor Things but Lily Gladstone’s performance in Killers of the Flower Moon is *forever* and it always will be. #Oscars — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 11, 2024

Now I love Emma down, but Lily was robbed — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone over Lily Gladstone… pic.twitter.com/wTPzX6CK8B — cassius (@cashmun3y) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone’s performance is excellent, but Lily Gladstone’s is like no other. Performances of conspicuous effort always win over quieter ones. — Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone beating Lily Gladstone is an all-time bad Oscar pick — Drew Burnett Gregory (@draw_gregory) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone was fantastic, but I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t really sad that Lily didn’t get it. — Sethsfilmreviews (@sethsfilmreview) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone over Lily Gladstone one of the most egregious wins I’ve seen. Academy is so washed. — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) March 11, 2024

Also nominated in the Lead Actress category were Annette Bening for NYAD, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, and Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall. In her speech, Emma Stone recognized her fellow nominees, noting that she shares the win with them. What did you think of the Lead Actress category outcome? Let us know in the comments section, below.