Oscars 2024 Shocker: Emma Stone Wins Lead Actress Over Fan-Favorite Lily Gladstone

Meaghan Darwish
Emma Stone at 96th Annual Academy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2024 Oscars came down to one final acting race as the category of Lead Actress arrived just before Best Picture was presented. The highly-anticipated category unveiled that Emma Stone was the winner for her performance in Poor Things.

The win marks Emma’s second after her 2017 victory in the category for the film La La Land in which she starred alongside Barbie‘s Ryan Gosling. When it came down to the race in that category, Lily Gladstone was a favored candidate to win for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone for the 2024 Oscars

A first-time nominee, Gladstone would have been the first Native American to win in any acting category, achieving a major milestone with her performance as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese‘s epic film chronicling the Osage murders in Oklahoma. Ultimately, that wasn’t the case as fans took to social media to weigh in on the outcome.

See some fan reactions to the surprising win, below:

Also nominated in the Lead Actress category were Annette Bening for NYAD, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, and Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall. In her speech, Emma Stone recognized her fellow nominees, noting that she shares the win with them. What did you think of the Lead Actress category outcome? Let us know in the comments section, below.

