It’s a Not Dead Yet murder mystery! Season 2 Episode 5 of the ABC comedy will see Gina Rodriguez‘s Nell on the hunt for a possible killer after her latest obituary ghost, played by guest star Rob Corddry, warns that his death was no accident. And TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the episode.

In the promo above, Coddry’s ghost tells Nell he was “pushed” to his death. “This could land me the front page!” the eager journalist replies. No one’s more thrilled by the murder mystery than boss Lexi (the hilariously camp Lauren Ash), who inserts herself into Nell’s investigation once she catches wind of this possible true-crime scenario. “Girls’ night? A night of girls solving a murder? I’m in,” Lexi excitedly says.

Their suspected killer is played by Cedric Yarbrough, whom Corddry’s ghost (an accountant) says was not pleased about being audited. Nell and Lexi’s hunt for clues leads to some hilarious physical comedy as they flee from Yarbrough.

Sam (New Girl‘s Hannah Simone) and Dennis (Joshua Banday) also get spooked by the search. “I’m being followed by a maniac!” Dennis declares. Sam smacks him with her purse and says, “Why would you bring the psycho to my house?!” The antics continue as Nell and Lexi seem to stakeout Yarbrough’s character’s house. They may not be cut out for this undercover job; the second they’re seen, they run away screaming.

“I peed a little!” Nell yelps. “Oh, so did I!” Lexi yells in terror.

In Not Dead Yet, Rodriguez’s Nell is trying to patch her life back together after a rough breakup left her broke. She gets re-hired at her former job at the SoCal Independent newspaper, where besties Sam and Dennis are editors, but the former front-page investigative reporter is now assigned to obituaries. The catch: the ghost of every obit subject comes to her as she writes their stories, and they disappear once she finishes the job. Each ghost leaves Nell changed for the better as she slowly but surely transforms her life after hard times.

There’s a new ghost every week in Not Dead Yet. Last week, fans were treated to Wendie Malick as a Martha Stewart-like spectre. Brad Garrett is also now a series regular in Season 2 as the very much alive father of Lexi, aka the owner of the newspaper. See the murder mystery hilarity ensue when Not Dead Yet returns on March 13.

