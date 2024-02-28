Wendie Malick is the ghost of the week in Not Dead Yet Season 2 Episode 4, and TV Insider has the exclusive first look at her guest-star appearance.

In Season 2 of the ABC comedy, airing Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c after Abbott Elementary, Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez) is more in the swing of things as the obituary writer at a California local newspaper called the SoCal Independent. She’s also much more used to having the ghosts of her obituary subjects pop up whenever she gets a new assignment.

Malick guest stars as Mary Sue Manners, a Southern bell who was a homemaking star in her time on Earth and Nell’s latest obituary subject. Think of Mary Sue as a campier Ina Garten or Martha Stewart. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, the ghost tries to help Nell connect with her new colleague, TJ (Jesse Garcia), who’s clearly not thrilled to be sharing a cubicle space with the obit writer.

Nell tries her best to give TJ a warm welcome to the SoCal Independent newspaper staff. TJ is a sportswriter with a passion for the Chicago Cubs, but he has much less passionate feelings for Nell (is this the setup for a new enemies-to-lovers romance?) Nell’s warm welcome includes offering the use of her office supplies, but he couldn’t be less interested. TJ’s sour attitude seems to be personal, as he’s chipper and fun with a man in the office he’s nicknamed “String Cheese.”

“I see what you have on your hands,” Mary Sue declares to Nell, the only person in the office who can hear and see her. “I call this ‘the difficult guest.’ I address that in an episode entitled, ‘The Difficult Guest.'”

Mary Sue’s solution to her difficult guest was the find the flower that grew in her difficult guest’s childhood garden and placed it at his table setting at dinner. Nell’s response? “There’s a plant in the bathroom.” She plops it in front of TJ’s computer on their already crammed desk space, and it doesn’t go over as well as she and Mary Sue hoped.

Find out how else Malick’s ghost helps Nell through her life troubles in Season 2 Episode 4 of Not Dead Yet.

Not Dead Yet, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC