‘Not Dead Yet’ Season 2 Promises More Lighthearted Comedy (and More Ghosts!)

Not Dead Yet is back! The ABC workplace comedy about an obituary writer named Nell (Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez) who can see the people she’s writing obituaries about begins its second season on February 7 with a visit from the wealthy owner and publisher of the SoCal Independent newspaper Duncan Rhodes (Brad Garrett), who is also Lexi’s (Lauren Ash) father.

Already struggling to keep her cool while also trying to impress her difficult-to-please father (and keep the newspaper running), Lexi is not happy to find Rhodes spending the day with Nell, who is also being haunted by a real estate broker who has recently died and dealing with some financial problems. Office hijinks (and a potential new romance!) ensue, with plenty of laughs for viewers.

To learn more about what’s in store for the group this season, TV Insider chatted with Josh Banday, who plays Dennis, Nell’s editor and friend, during this week’s TCA press tour.

“You get to see some very new shades of every character in Season 2,” shares Banday. “Before, I think the ghosts were helping Nell with navigating her own life. I think now she’s kind of employing her abilities and insight to help her friends and people around her.”

“Dennis is also feeling seen for the first time,” Banday says of his own character. “He’s really stepping out, I think. Whereas before, he was a good worker bee, Dennis really kind of comes into his own this season. And the wardrobe, oh my god. I mean he only got bigger in terms of color.”

Dennis (who does indeed have a great wardrobe) may not be talking to any dead people, but he is also dealing with some major changes. At the end of the first season, he made the life-altering decision to adopt two young children. “Having kids has only made him more neurotic and paranoid,” says Banday, who is also a parent of two and finds his character very relatable. “I think he really embodies the working parent. You can’t be there with your kids all the time. And so you’re thinking you want all the pictures of them that you can physically have in your office.”

Not Dead Yet, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 9:30/8:30c, ABC