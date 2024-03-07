Station 19 is ending this season, but of course, it won’t be doing so without a crossover with sister series Grey’s Anatomy.

“There’s going to be a crazy crossover towards the end,” Station 19 star Jaina Lee Ortiz (who plays Captain Andy Herrera) tells TV Insider ahead of the drama’s seventh and final season premiere on Thursday, March 14 (moving from 8/7c to 10/9c). “I have a feeling there’s going to be a major crossover towards the end of the season. And this character has never visited Grey’s Anatomy in this way.” That is all she can tease, but it certainly has us intrigued!

And while Station 19 is coming to a close, Ortiz agrees that since we have yet to hear about this being the final season of Grey’s as well, there’s always the possibility of these characters showing up on the flagship series.

Before the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff signs off, however, it is reaching a milestone. The 100th episode is set to air this season.

“Reaching 100 episodes is something that’s very rare in this industry, and the fact that I get to be a part of this accomplishment through Shondaland and through the world of Grey’s Anatomy is a major honor, and I feel so grateful and fortunate to have shared it with this cast and this crew,” says Ortiz. “We are truly going to miss each other. I think everyone’s going to be bawling when we shoot the last episode because of how much we love each other.”

Ortiz also admits that it’s hard to talk about the series ending without getting emotional. Andy “has been such a huge part of my life for the last six years,” she explains.

Station 19 premiered in 2018. Since then, there have been numerous crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy (Jason George‘s Ben started out as a doctor on the medical drama before switching careers). It was renewed for Season 7 in April 2023. In December, it was announced that the seventh season would be its last.

Station 19, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 10/9c, ABC