‘Station 19’ Renewed For Season 7, Gets New Showrunners

Fans can expect to see more action at Seattle’s most dramatic fire department, as ABC has renewed Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19 for a seventh season.

In addition, Deadline reports that Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the new season following Krista Vernoff‘s departure. It was announced back in January that Vernoff would be stepping down as showrunner from both Grey’s and Station 19.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said at the time. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”

Station 19‘s renewal comes a month after Grey’s was picked up for its 20th season. The two shows are usually renewed at the same time, but according to Deadline, there was a hold-up with Station 19 due to the size of the order, which ABC has yet to reveal. Previous seasons have been between 16-18 episodes.

Clack was previously promoted to executive producer and head writer under Vernoff after joining the show last August. She will now run the series alongside The Fosters co-creator Paige, who joined the show in 2020 as a director and became an executive producer in Season 6.

Created by Stacy McKee, Station 19 debuted on March 22, 2018, and revolves around the lives of a group of firefighters from the Seattle Fire Department at Station 19. It stars the likes of Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, and Danielle Savre.

The Season 6 finale is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 18.

Station 19, Season 6, Thursdays, 8/7 c, ABC