We have yet to see Jim Street (Alex Russell) on S.W.A.T. in its seventh and final season, but he’s been busy. And in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of Russell’s last episode, the second of back-to-back ones airing on Friday, March 8, we get a look at just what he’s been up to while he’s been away from the team.

It was in the second episode of the season that we learned that Street is off with Long Beach S.W.A.T., whipping them into shape, and has gotten the nickname Hollywood. And now, in this clip, you can see how that’s going as Long Beach S.W.A.T. pulls up to a scene. They’re going after Cliff Murray, a former biker who beat a father of three senseless this morning in a road rage incident. He has been known to carry, but he hasn’t had a prior in over a decade so “should be cut and dried,” Jones (Brian Letscher) says. “So no fun, got it.” an officer says.

That’s when Street chimes in what a saying from L.A. Is everyone happy to have him there helping? Watch the full video above for more.

In Russell’s last episode, “End of the Road,” airing at 9/8c, while training with Long Beach SWAT, Street discovers a biker club has stolen a cache of armor-piercing bullets and brings 20-Squad into the hunt for the gang before they can pull off a daring and deadly heist. Plus, as Hondo (Shemar Moore) struggles with changes at work, Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) finds herself at odds with her former colleague Bruce.

And first up for the night is “Spare Parts” at 8/7c, SWAT hunts down a Chilean arms dealer after he kidnaps a woman and her daughter from a party in L.A. with unexpected intentions. Crossing paths with his brother, Tan (David Lim) is forced to come clean to his family about his divorce from Bonnie, while Hondo discovers that Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) has received a job offer that could lure him away from SWAT,

Russell and Kenny Johnson (Luca) are not series regulars for the final season and, as a result, are no longer in the opening credits. Russell addressed that change on Instagram in February. “I’m so very thankful for having had the opportunity to bring Jim Street to life and for having shared this incredible experience with my SWAT family – it’s been a blast. All of us at SWAT are forever grateful to each and every fan for making our amazing job possible,” he wrote. “I know in this final season, we’ll give you the grand finish you deserve and don’t worry, you haven’t seen the last of Jim Street yet!”

