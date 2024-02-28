‘Abbott Elementary’: Chris Perfetti on Jacob’s Big Breakup & Unpredictable Season 3 Twists

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Episode 5, “Breakup.”]

Abbott Elementary may be a setting for educating young minds, but behind the scenes in the Season 3 episode, “Breakup,” it was the backdrop for Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) exit strategy when it came to his relationship with boyfriend Zach (Larry Owens).

In the installment, Jacob leans into nights out with colleague and pal Gregory (Tyler James Williams) in a clear avoidance of returning home. When Gregory notices his friend’s odd behavior, he confronts Jacob and asks him to be honest about what’s going on. It turns out that Jacob is trying to get Zach to break up with him so he doesn’t have to be the dumper in this scenario.

But Gregory’s guidance helps Jacob realize that he should probably be upfront about how he’s feeling. When he and Zach finally talk it out, Jacob accidentally lets it slip that he’s been doing things to try and make Zach break up with him. This realization turns Zach bitter as he forces Jacob out of their apartment, forcing the teacher to find a new living space.

When it came to the turn in their relationship, Perfetti says, “I ran the gamut of emotions much like Jacob does. I think simultaneously I was both thrilled by the idea of a single Jacob, what that might mean, how Jacob would handle a breakup, and then terrified to be without Larry Owens because he’s just such a talented, brilliant human being.”

But it wouldn’t be Abbott Elementary if there weren’t moments that put the characters through change. “That has been the trajectory of our show and that is what I have come to expect of Quinta [Brunson] is to subvert people’s expectations and put these characters in situations that are uncomfortable and challenging,” Perfetti continues.

“This is a set of circumstances that really squeeze Jacob in a way that we haven’t seen before,” he adds. “As an actor, this is exactly what I want to do. I feel like at this point in the journey of Abbott, I know [Jacob] very well. And it has always been a tenant of Jacob to speak without thinking and fail fabulously. That’s just really satisfying as an actor to get to do.”

Despite the hardship of going through a breakup, “We’re going to get an opportunity to see Jacob win a bit more this season,” Perfetti reveals. “I think the general sense early on in the show, is you are very much laughing at Jacob, and I feel like there’s a little bit more laughing with Jacob this season, which is really rich.”

Still, Jacob couldn’t get by without help from his friends as is the case in this episode with Gregory’s advice to be honest. “Jacob is always sort of in need of soothing or help in some way,” Perfetti admits. And as he accesses that help from Gregory, we continue to see the friends’ bond grow closer.

“I love the way that that relationship has been explored and blossomed in the eyes of our writers,” Perfetti says. “I think they’re a very unlikely pair, and just as an actor, I really enjoy getting to play with Tyler. He’s a phenomenal guy and a very talented scene partner.” But one friend was notably absent from the chaos of Jacobs’ breakup, as Janine’s (Brunson) gig at the district continues.

“The whole conceit of taking Janine out of the school was such a clever and brilliant way to subvert people’s expectations,” Perfetti points out. “To keep people guessing and to activate these characters and make them stress out a bit, we have to continue to put them in uncomfortable and unfamiliar territory. So I think Janine not being around definitely does that.”

As for what’s next in terms of Jacob’s story or potential love life, Perfetti reveals, “I don’t really know where this new Jacob is headed, but I think it’s a great idea.” Regarding hope for Owens’ return as Zach, Perfetti says, “I hope there’s much more.”After all, exes aren’t off limits from returning as was evident from Tariq’s (Zack Fox) return earlier this season.

When it comes to what fans should look out for, Perfetti teases, “The guest stars that we have this year, I don’t think people are even ready for. I think the show begins and ends in a very unpredictable place and we get to leave the school a bunch, which I feel like is always an opportunity to show people something they haven’t seen before.”

Consider us intrigued. Don’t miss it as Abbott Elementary continues on ABC this season and let us know what you thought of Jacob and Zach’s big breakup in the comments section, below.

