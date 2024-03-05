[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Brothers Sun, Season 1]

The Brothers Sun has come to an end too soon at Netflix. The series created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu debuted earlier this year, and despite strong viewership upon its release, the streamer cut ties with the delightful action dramedy starring Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, and Michelle Yeoh among others.

For those less familiar with the series, The Brothers Sun chronicles the events after the head of a Taiwanese triad is shot by an assassin and his eldest son, trained killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Chien) is sent to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Yeoh), and younger brother Bruce (Li) who hasn’t been made aware of the family business until Charles’ arrival.

What ensues is an action-packed adventure that tests their family bonds as they band together against countless enemies. Unfortunately, loose threads remain hanging after the show’s cancellation on Netflix, but before that, we asked Chien and Li about their hopes if the show did return for a second season.

“I feel like our writers have done such a fantastic job creating the world that is The Brothers Sun. And we would not be here without them,” Li said. Although he expressed hope to explore more of that world and the paths laid out by the writers, he specifically said he would have liked to see “what it means to step up for the family,” in Bruce’s eyes. “I think the stakes could all go a little higher,” he explained.

As for Chien, he shared, “I’d love to see Charles live somewhat of a normal life, at least for a couple of scenes. I think those scenes really helped me build even more empathy with his background. I’d love to do more fights and I would love to see Charles find a partner and perhaps fall in love. I think that’d be really nice for him,” Chien concluded at the time.

At the end of Season 2, Charles had opted to return to Taiwan with his mother who was taking over as triad leader, while Bruce was hanging behind. The uncertainty of their future lingered in the air, leaving us hungry for more in the way that Charles was constantly hungry for churros throughout the season.

While we may not get a second season, the stars learned a lot from their onscreen mom, Oscar-winner Yeoh. “I feel like every single day was a crash course for us in so many ways,” Li revealed. “But I feel like the biggest thing that I’ve learned is just how to be a professional actor at the highest level… I feel like how she interacted with people, her curiosity, her kindness, her warmness… spoke more volumes than who she is on camera because we know how good she is on camera.”

Chien felt similarly, as he commended Yeoh’s professionalism. “She really embodied not just being good at your job, but also being a kind person. She treated everyone with respect. She looked everyone in the eye. She made sure that everyone felt seen. She also taught me a few things in terms of staying loose on set,” Chien teased.

The actor revealed that Yeoh helped him with the fight scenes. “She was like, you’re too tight,” Chien recalled. “So she punched me on the shoulder a little bit. She’s like, ‘you need to chill out, you need to loosen up a little bit.’ And I think she meant that more mentally. So that note to relax helped me find more flow in filming those fight sequences. I really appreciated her saying that.” Catch the fight scenes for yourself in The Brothers Sun.

The Brothers Sun, Streaming now, Netflix