The Brothers Sun may not get another season on Netflix, but there’s plenty more to enjoy from the stars Justin Chien and Sam Song Li, who played the titular siblings, Charles and Bruce.

The performers stopped by TV Insider’s New York City offices for a round of Knock Your Blocks Off, where they had a chance to share their own TV interests, reveal interesting behind-the-scenes facts, and much more. As they dig into the stack of question-covered blocks, Chien is the first one up, pulling a block posing the question of which fictional character he’d like to fight.

The prompt fitting for the star of a show that features plenty of action leads Chien to answer, “I’d want to fight Kendall Roy in Succession,” in reference to Jeremy Strong‘s character in the former HBO hit.

“Because you’d be the eldest boy,” Li chimes in, with Chien reiterating the sentiment by uttering Kendall’s famous line from the final season, “Because I’m the eldest boy.”

Next, it was Li’s turn to pull a block, which asks whether or not he’s similar to his character Bruce. “Oh, you have no idea,” he began, hinting that they’re a lot alike. “[I] was raised in San Gabriel Valley, just like Bruce, raised by a single mom in San Gabriel Valley, just like Bruce, ended up wanting to be an actor/performer, just like Bruce, and also had expectations of becoming a doctor/lawyer/engineer, just like Bruce.”

As the video, above, continues, the actors opened up about their audition process, favorite moments in the show, behind-the-scenes secrets, and so much more. See the full Knock Your Blocks Off, above, and stream The Brothers Sun anytime on Netflix.

The Brothers Sun, Streaming now, Netflix