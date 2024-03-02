Fans ‘Enraged’ as Netflix Cancels ‘The Brothers Sun’ After One Season

The highly acclaimed and star-studded television series The Brothers Sun will not be returning to Netflix for a second season.

The announcement of the show’s cancellation comes nearly two months after its premiere on January 4. The eight-episode first season, which was created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, starred Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee, and Highdee Kuan.

This American action dramedy series centered around Taiwanese organized crime in Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley. Chein plays Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who must travel to L.A. to protect his mother (Yeoh) and his unaware younger brother (Li) after his father is shot.

Even though the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor received praise for her role in the series, and the series did spend a couple weeks in the top 10 of Netflix’s English speaking series, The Brothers Sun did not land a strong enough audience, which led to its ultimate cancellation.

But fans of the show are left enraged about Netflix’s decision not to make a second season. Many have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the surprise cancellation.

@netflix CANCELLED THE BROTHERS SUN. BIPOC CAN NEVER HAVE A TV SHOW THAT LASTS PPL WILL NEVER FEEL CONNECTED TO SHOWS ANYMORE AND ITS BECAUSE THEY ARE ALWAYS CANCELLED!!!!!! — bernice (@rainstormsswift) March 2, 2024

I’m just reading that @netflix cancelled ‘The Brothers Sun’ & I don’t think I could be more pissed off. That show is easily running for the best new series of the year. One would think that when you have a critically acclaimed show, you would push it on the app as a priority ‍♂️ — c u l t u r e . 1 s t ️ (@SavoringCulture) March 2, 2024

The brothers sun got cancelled and I am PISSED about it. It was one of the best shows that have been released in a long time. — tay-luhr (@dauntless_xo) March 2, 2024

