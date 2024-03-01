Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of 0ur Lives will look a little different on the week of March 4-8 as Jessica Serfaty‘s Sloan Peterson will be temporarily replaced by The Kominsky Method actress Natasha Hall.

As first reported by Soap Opera Digest, Hall will step in for Serfaty for three episodes. While a spokesperson for Days confirmed the news, a reason for the temporary recasting was not provided.

Hall is best known for playing Yvette in three episodes of the Netflix comedy-drama series The Kominsky Method. Her other credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, S.W.A.T., Mom, The Thundermans, and SEAL Team. She most recently appeared in an episode of the Max comedy series Bookie.

On the big screen, Hall has appeared in the movies Game Night, 4/20, The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood, and A Little White Lie.

Serfaty joined the long-running soap in August 2022, and her character has been involved in plenty of drama. Right now, Sloan is caught up in one of the show’s biggest plot points, as she’s pretending the baby she and Eric (Greg Vaughan) are raising is theirs (when it’s really Nicole’s).

Speaking to TVInsider last month, executive producer Ken Corday revealed the baby switch drama would be one of the major storylines of 2024.

“Sloan, who is unraveling from keeping the secret that Jude is really Nicole and Eric’s baby, demands he be returned to Nicole,” Corday teased. “When and if Nicole and Eric learn the truth will be something to tune in for!”

According to MichaelFairmanTV, Days’ filming schedule is six to seven months ahead of the episodes currently streaming on Peacock. That means Hall taped her three episodes as Sloan several months ago.

In addition to Days, Serfaty’s credits include the films Ride and Roe vs. Wade, plus the television series The Professionals and The Hack Job.