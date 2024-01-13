‘Days of Our Lives’ EP Says Sloan Is ‘Unraveling’ Over Baby-Switch Secret

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

The year 2023 marked the first full year that Days of our Lives aired new episodes exclusively on Peacock. The long-running soap opera had been on NBC for decades prior. There will be a swath of narrative shifts to the series in 2024.

Sadly, one of those changes will be writing off the beloved character Doug Williams. Veteran Days star Bill Hayes, husband to co-star Susan Seaforth-Hayes, died on January 12. There will no doubt be a tribute episode created for the actor. But here’s what else to expect from Days this year.

“We will see a lot of changes, a lot of good mystery, and a lot of romance in 2024,” reports executive producer Ken Corday.

Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) secret, that she is raising Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby as her own, takes its toll on her. “Our big story is the baby switch, which will take a surprising turn as Sloan, who is unraveling from keeping the secret that Jude is really Nicole and Eric’s [Greg Vaughan] baby, demands he be returned to Nicole,” previews Corday. “When and if Nicole and Eric learn the truth will be something to tune in for.”

For longtime fans, there will be a nod to John Black’s origin story that dates back to 1986. “Konstantin [John Kapelos], our new villain, will face off with Steve and John, who don’t trust him or his motives with Maggie,” says Corday. “We will revisit John’s past as ‘the Pawn’ [a mysterious, bandaged man] as Konstantin suspects a prior connection to him.”

A crisis for the teen set also has far-reaching implications for many Salem families. “Tate discovers Holly overdosing and takes action, which will rope in Ava, Stefan, Brady, Theresa, Nicole and EJ,” relays the executive producer, “as Tate heads to jail.”