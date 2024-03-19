Why ‘Top Chef’ Season 21 Is ‘a Homecoming’ for New Host Kristen Kish

There are plenty of changes in Season 21 of Bravo’s foodie hit Top Chef, which opens with chefs from around the country headed to America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin. Viewers will not only be treated to the new locale and supersized installments but also a fresh host, as Kristen Kish (Top Chef Season 10 winner and host of National Geographic’s Restaurants at the End of the World) takes over for Padma Lakshmi, who left the show after 17 years.

The Midwest is home for the Korean-born Kish (above left, in a cranberry marsh with judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons in the May 15 episode), who was adopted and raised in Michigan and attended culinary school in Chicago. She knew she would be in her comfort zone in Milwaukee and Madison, where the majority of filming took place. “It kind of feels like a homecoming in more ways than one,” the chef says.

We took a trip to the Top Chef set while they were shooting a cheese festival on a blisteringly hot August day (the episode airs April 10). The chefs were tasked with creating a cheese-inspired plate, with some of Wisconsin’s award-winning cheesemakers serving as judges. Some drool-worthy dishes we sampled included a fried potato and cheese curd dripping in gravy and a Gorgonzola crab Rangoon salad with rice chips. That deliciousness is just the start.

This season’s challenges involve the Milwaukee Brewers’ Famous Racing Sausages (yes, the baseball team’s costume-wearing wieners got involved!) and “chaos”-style cuisine with The Bear’s Matty Matheson. “Being able to explore [Wisconsin] through the eyes of Top Chef and the challenges that we’re doing has been really great,” admits Kish.

At stake for the 15 talented cheftestants—composed of James Beard nominees, Michelin-starred kitchen alums and even a former Top Chef France finalist—is not only the coveted title of Top Chef but $250,000 cash. And there will be more chances to rack up the dough this year. Instead of earning an immunity for winning a Quickfire Challenge, a cash prize will be awarded.

Colicchio and Simmons will also be joining Kish at Quickfire Challenges during the back half of the season. Now that’s turning up the heat!

Top Chef, Season 21 Premieres Wednesday, March 20, 9/8c, Bravo