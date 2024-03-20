Top Chef has a new host for the first time since its second season when Padma Lakshmi replaced Katie Lee Joel. For Season 21, Top Chef: Wisconsin, it’s Top Chef: Seattle alum Kristen Kish who’ll tell folks to “pack their knives and go.”

But who is Kish? Though she might be familiar to superfans of the culinary competition show, here’s a breakdown of all the key details.

How Is Kristen Kish Connected to the Top Chef Franchise?

Kish was initially introduced to the Top Chef world as a Season 10 competitor in 2012, which she ultimately won. It wasn’t an easy path to victory for her, though, as she was initially eliminated during the “Restaurant Wars” episode. However, she won her way back into the main competition with five consecutive wins in Last Chance Kitchen against other eliminated participants.

Kish went head-to-head with Brooke Williamson in the final round of the main competition and was victorious with her efforts. She was just the second female winner of the show at the time.

Now, she’ll return to the Top Chef kitchen as host. Kish also served as a guest judge in Seasons 12, 18, and 19 following her win.

What Hosting Experience Does Kish Have?

Outside of her upcoming gig on Top Chef, Kish has quite a lot of hosting experience between her co-hosting role on truTV‘s Fast Foodies alongside Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland and with National Geographic‘s Restaurants at the End of the World, which she hosted alone. Her other TV hosting gigs include Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and 36 Hours.

Where Else Have You Seen Kish?

Kish has become embedded into the pop culture sphere due to her culinary success onscreen, so much so that she played herself in Bravo‘s former scripted series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. She also more recently appeared alongside singer Selena Gomez in her Max series Selena + Chef.

You won’t want to miss her as she steps into her biggest role yet when Top Chef kicks off its latest season on Bravo on Wednesday night!

Top Chef, Season 21 Premiere, Wednesday, March 20, 9/8c, Bravo