HGTV Star Leslie Davis Shares Health Update After Breast Cancer Scare

Unsellable Houses host Leslie Davis has marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by opening up about a recent health scare and urging her followers to get themselves checked.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, October 18, Davis wrote, “Recently I went in for a standard mammogram and they found some suspicious tissue and calcification so I had to go back for a biopsy.”

“These procedures and appointments can seem very scary so I am so lucky to have my amazing support system,” she continued. “Thankfully my biopsy came back normal and now we have a solid plan for preventative care in the future to continue to monitor. Remember all my beautiful friends to take care of your tatats ◡̈.”

Davis shared a selection of photos alongside the caption, including a selfie with her twin sister and HGTV co-host Lyndsay Lamb and shots of her mammogram and hospital visits.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section, with many praising Davis for pushing others to get checked out.

“Love you friend! So thankful for normal results,” wrote Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs.

“Thank you for sharing – I’m a two-time Breast Cancer survivor, and I guarantee an uncomfortable mammogram is way better than a breast MRI or mastectomy,” commented one fan.

“Yes, it’s so scary! Happy to hear your results were normal! I’m 3 years out from breast cancer. Caught early and cancer free. Everyone please get your mammogram!” said another.

Another added, “So glad to hear everything came back normal! I have been fighting this for the past 4 years… hugs to y’all.”

“Good girl. Happy for your results and prevention plans,” wrote one commenter.

“Glad you’re alright! I just had my mammogram also and they’re all clear! said another.

Another added, “Biopsies stink!!! Glad you got screened and caught it before it caused any trouble!!”

Davis runs the Lamb & Co real estate company with her twin sister Lyndsey, and the pair have co-hosted HGTV’s Unsellable Houses since 2019. Davis is also the mother of three sons: Kyler, Cash, and Cole.

Speaking on HGTV’s YouTube channel earlier this month, Davis opened up about her plans for the future, saying, “This next year, gosh, I don’t know, there’s so much going on in life right now. I’m trying to really stay focused on the boys. I have two boys still in school, a 19-year-old that is now graduated and in heavy equipment operating.”

“I think just really enjoying the moment right now of the sports and the dinners together and all of the practices and just really being with the kids,” she added. “I’m trying to soak that in and enjoy that because it goes so fast.”

Unsellable Houses, Wednesdays, 8/7 c, HGTV