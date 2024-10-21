Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is in serious danger in new photos from the next episode of Blue Bloods‘ final season. Airing Friday, October 25, a new case potentially puts Danny in the line of fire with a British investigator played by guest star Jake Weber in the episode titled “Without Fear or Favor.”

In Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 12, Danny joins forces with British investigator Christopher Granger (Weber) to pursue a deadly international fugitive, and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) faces pressure from her boss, D.A. Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), to secure an indictment against an officer. Also, Jamie (Will Estes) investigates a sports gambling website accused of scamming its users, and Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) when the mayor uses his authority to have a retired cop released from jail.

Weber is known for playing Joe Dubois in Medium, as well as for performances in Meet Joe Black, Dawn of the Dead, and U-571. In 2023, he guest starred in a episode of NCIS: Hawai’i and in 2022 he appeared in Law & Order: SVU. This marks his first time as a guest star on Blue Bloods.

Diego Klattenhoff from Homeland will also make his Blue Bloods debut as Officer Michael Tate, as will David Harris, who plays Archie Hughes. Archie seems to be on the other side of Danny’s upcoming conflict.

See the action unfold in the Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 12 gallery, below.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS