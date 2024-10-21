‘Blue Bloods’: Danny’s in Serious Danger With Guest Star Jake Weber in Photos From New Episode

Jake Weber as Christopher Granger and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
Zach Dilgard / CBS

Blue Bloods

 More

Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is in serious danger in new photos from the next episode of Blue Bloods‘ final season. Airing Friday, October 25, a new case potentially puts Danny in the line of fire with a British investigator played by guest star Jake Weber in the episode titled “Without Fear or Favor.”

In Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 12, Danny joins forces with British investigator Christopher Granger (Weber) to pursue a deadly international fugitive, and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) faces pressure from her boss, D.A. Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), to secure an indictment against an officer. Also, Jamie (Will Estes) investigates a sports gambling website accused of scamming its users, and Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) when the mayor uses his authority to have a retired cop released from jail.

Weber is known for playing Joe Dubois in Medium, as well as for performances in Meet Joe BlackDawn of the Dead, and U-571. In 2023, he guest starred in a episode of NCIS: Hawai’i and in 2022 he appeared in Law & Order: SVU. This marks his first time as a guest star on Blue Bloods.

Diego Klattenhoff from Homeland will also make his Blue Bloods debut as Officer Michael Tate, as will David Harris, who plays Archie Hughes. Archie seems to be on the other side of Danny’s upcoming conflict.

See the action unfold in the Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 12 gallery, below.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

Jake Weber as Christopher Granger and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
Zach Dilgard / CBS

Weber guest stars as Christopher Granger, a British investigator working with Danny.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Jake Weber as Christopher Granger in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
Zach Dilgard / CBS

Clad in kevlar, Danny and Christopher prepare to take on some criminals.

Jake Weber as Christopher Granger and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
Zach Dilgard / CBS

Are Danny and Christopher in the line of fire?

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
Zach Dilgard / CBS

Danny seems to be helping Christopher, but what happened to him?

David Harris as Archie Hughes in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
Zach Dilgard / CBS

Davis Harris as Archie Hughes, who seems to be in the cars Danny and Christopher were hiding from

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
CBS

Last week, Jamie and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) decided they want to become parents. This week at work, Jamie investigates a sports gambling website.

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan and SinemI Gulturk as Emma Lewis in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
Zach Dilgard / CBS

SinemI Gulturk as Emma Lewis, who’s seemingly being questioned by Jamie

Diego Klattenhoff as Officer Michael Tate, Kerry McGann as Gia Abbruzi, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle an Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
CBS

Klattenhoff as Officer Michael Tate, Kerry McGann as Gia Abbruzi, Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, and Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco. Is this is officer the D.A. wants indicted?

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
CBS

Selleck as Frank Reagan, who will have another disagreement with the mayor (Walsh) in the episode.

Robert Chlohessy as Lt. Gormley, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, and Gregory Jbara as DCPI Garrett Moore in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
CBS

Robert Chlohessy as Lt. Gormley, Selleck as Frank Reagan, and Gregory Jbara as DCPI Garrett Moore

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
CBS

Danny in a much tamer moment from the episode

