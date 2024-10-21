Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

The Hamilton family is coming back to The Young and the Restless in November. CBS announced on Monday, October 21 that Loren Lott and Chene Lawson will return as Ana Hamilton and Yolanda “Harmony” Hamilton, respectively, for Devon (Bryton James) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) wedding. But they won’t be back in Genoa City, Wisconsin for just one episode.

Lott and Lawson will be back on Y&R for several episodes beginning with the 13,000th episode airing on Wednesday, November 13, CBS says. Mother to Devon and Ana, Harmony was last seen in the May 12, 2023 episode, when she returned home to surprise her son. Lott, meanwhile, hasn’t been back to Y&R since 2019.

Lawson first debuted as Yolanda in 2005 and continued on the show until 2006. She was then played by Debbi Morgan from 2011-2012. Lawson came back as Harmony in 2023. Ana was first played by Jamia Simone Nash from 2008-2012, and then Lott took over the role from 2018-2019. Her last appearance was in the July 25, 2019 episode.

CBS has shared the first phot of the Hamilton family back together on set. Below, see Lott, Lawson, and James on set of Devon and Abby’s wedding.

Harmony had a complicated relationship with her children on Y&R. The character was unhoused and struggled with substance abuse, which caused problems in her family dynamic. She eventually agreed to go to rehab and got a job, but after she was rejected by Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), she left town. Devon opted to stay. Her return for Devon’s wedding could mark a positive evolution in their relationship.

Y&R has aligned Devon and Abby’s wedding plans with real life. Their wedding date in the show is set for November 13, which is also Abby’s birthday. And the episode — the show’s 13,000th — will air on November 13 as well.

The November sweeps are the time of year when Y&R and other soaps crank up the shocking twists and drama, so there’s bound to be some surprise reveals in the milestone 13,000th episode.

In her time since Y&R, Lawson has been working on the award-winning sci-fi scripted podcast All Things Undone. She is the co-creator, executive producer, director, and cast member of the podcast, which won a Webby Award in 2023 for Best Scripted Podcast Series. Part 2 of ATU launches on Audible in Summer 2025.

Lott recently guest starred on The CW’s All American: Homecoming, had a lead role in the film Praise This, and will soon be seen as a guest star in Based on a True Story Season 2 on Peacock.