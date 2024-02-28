‘Ray Donovan’ Spinoff Series Set At Paramount+

The Donovans, a new series inspired by the Showtime hit Ray Donovan, has been set at Paramount+, with Guy Ritchie attached to direct and executive produce. Renowned Irish screenwriter, producer, and novelist Ronan Bennett will write all ten episodes.

“With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk,” according to the network. “Odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow.

None of the cast and creatives behind Ray Donovan, which ended with a movie in 2022, are involved in The Donovans. Subscribers to Paramount+ with the Showtime plan can anticipate the series later this year.

“Guy Ritchie and Ronan Bennett are the ideal dream-team to create a new global hit franchise with The Donovans,” said Chris McCarthy, President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. “Guy’s riveting and stylish directorial approach combined with Ronan’s captivating and brutally authentic writing will transfix audiences into a wild and twisted world full of new adventures.”

Ritchie solidified his directorial style with the breakout hit Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, transitioning from blockbuster triumphs to instant cult classics. Sharp, witty dialogue, stylized settings, and intricate, high-paced narratives characterize his films. Ritchie’s trajectory includes directing the successful Sherlock Holmes franchise featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Disney’s Aladdin, both surpassing the $1 billion mark worldwide.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Showtime, Paramount+ and 101 Studios. We’re going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world,” said Bennett. “At the same time, I’m totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I’m committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We’re going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will – inevitably – impact on our own lives.”

Meanwhile, Ronan Bennett, an acclaimed screenwriter, producer, journalist, and novelist, drew from his own tumultuous past with the law to craft gripping narratives of crime and justice. Wrongfully convicted of murder at 19, Bennett spent 18 months in a maximum-security prison before his exoneration, shaping his perspective on the criminal underworld.

His debut novel, “The Catastrophist,” earned acclaim and set the stage for his screenwriting career. Michael Mann tapped Bennett to write the screenplay for Public Enemies, starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale, a commercial success. Bennett’s acclaimed series Top Boy, depicting London’s drug trade and gang dynamics, garnered awards and five seasons. He now spearheads the TV adaptation of The Day of The Jackal, featuring Eddie Redmayne, showcasing his storytelling prowess once more.

Matt Saver and WME represent Ritchie. Charles Collier, Chalcot Square, and CAA represent Bennett.

The series is executive produced by Richie, Bennett, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Ivan Atkinson.