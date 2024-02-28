‘Will Trent’ Stars Talk Romances & More Season 2 Cases (VIDEO)

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) started Season 2 with a case that involved a flirtation with bomb tech Cricket Dawson (Susan Kelechi Watson), who later sacrificed her life to save him and others from a deadly explosion.

The shocking loss stunned and saddened Trent, but as Rodriguez says, Will is able to “compartmentalize all the things that he’s dealing with in his life.” Looks like that will be a tough order this season, not just for Will but for his colleagues in the Atlanta-set crime show (the cast previews Season 2 in our video interview, above).

Will’s top concern is figuring out his dad’s identity. Too bad the person who thinks he should be getting a Father’s Day card is serial killer James Ulster (Greg Germann), whom Will broke down and visited in prison at the end of the season premiere.

“Will doesn’t want to interact with him much, but Ulster holds clues and pieces of his life. Will is willing to go pretty far to figure out who his father is,” Rodriguez says. “The question is, at what cost? What’s the psychological impact? It’s loaded, and there might be positive things. There might be some more triggered things that aren’t so great.”

There’s more history to be revealed around Will’s boss, Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), who, Will learned last season, cared for him as an infant. Sohn hints, “In one episode, Amanda’s past comes back to haunt her, and Will learns information about her that creates an inner conflict for him that impacts their relationship — but also contributes to the bond. Then she’s upended by something she learns about Will.”

Click the video to hear about what’s next for Will’s friend-with-benefits, Atlanta Police Detective Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), as she recovers from last season’s brutal kidnapping; her partner, Atlanta Police Detective Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) who’s stepping up to try to be a better family man; and Will’s partner Special Agent Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) and her challenges in her new relationship with journalist Luke (Ser’Darius Blain).

