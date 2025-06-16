Should ‘Will Trent’s Will & Angie Ever Get Back Together? (POLL)

The third season of Will Trent brought a lot of emotions to bear for its leading characters, especially Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), who started out the season not even on speaking terms but ended in a place of both tenderness and complete romantic separation. So are they still endgame, or are they finally, fully finished on the romantic front?

To recap, Season 3 began with Angie on administrative leave from the Atlanta Police Department after Will turned her in for covering for Crystal’s murder of Lenny, which opened the door for her to kill many, many other men (all creeps, but still). Meanwhile, Will disappeared off to Tennessee to get away from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and his heartbreak over ending things so terribly with Angie.

Even after Will came back, at Amanda’s (Sonja Sohn) insistence, to deal with the Rafael Wexler (Antwayn Hopper) case, things were very awkward between the two former lovers when they had to work together. Eventually, a hurricane and a few other deadly disasters smoothed things out between the two to where they were collegial and even friendly once again.

In a tearful exchange midway through the season, Angie “released” Will from their shared past, and Will moved on by dating Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez), while Angie entered into a solid relationship with Dr. Seth (Scott Foley). It was the latter that proved to be more serious, once Angie discovered she was pregnant. She decided to keep the baby and her boyfriend and got Will’s well wishes.

Still, even in their non-romantic encounters, there were reminders that these two have a history that no newcomer could ever compete with. Consider how Angie silently showed up to comfort Will when he was still devastated and self-isolating over the shooting of a teen boy or how Will knew exactly what to say to her about the death of her abusive mother and her fears of becoming like her.

The season ended with Angie in a happy relationship and growing a family, while Will was more romantically alone than ever. So should they ever reunite in a romantic way?

“If they were my friends, it would be like, I think that Will and Angie’s trauma bond is something that makes them family, and they have a beautiful, supportive relationship, but they probably should not be romantically involved,” Erika Christensen previously told TV Insider of the on-again-off-again pair. “As far as television goes, yes, I want them to be together. They so obviously love each other, and they have something that isn’t necessarily better, but it’s different. It’s something that no one else could ever actually have, right?”

So where do you land on the matter?

Will Trent, Season 4, 2026, ABC