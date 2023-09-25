‘The Voice’: How Was Reba McEntire as Season 24’s New Coach? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Voice, Season 24, Episode 1, “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere.”]

The Voice is officially back for its landmark 24th season at NBC, and with it comes the introduction of a very special coach, Queen of Country, Reba McEntire.

Taking a seat in longtime and former coach Blake Shelton‘s red chair, McEntire joined John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani for the first round of Blind Auditions. Pulling up to the studio on horseback, McEntire asserted her dominance over the other superstar coaches with her royal title.

Reba McEntire on 'The Voice' Season 24

(Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC)

When it came time to listen to the season’s hopefuls, McEntire swayed the evening’s first performer as they sang one of her songs. But McEntire’s work was cut out of her as she tried to persuade others to join her team using a wand or staff to project an air of regal elegance.

This was made a bit difficult by her neighboring coach Horan, whose win last season had inflated his ego for the evening’s Blind Auditions. He even recruited Shelton to record some complimentary lines to sway singers in his direction.

Still, McEntire held her own among the ranks, using her star power and lengthy career as a persuasion tool for gaining new team members. She was also unafraid to fight against her coaches, getting feisty when necessary. But what did you think of her arrival as a coach in the singing competition? Let us know what you think in the poll, below.

McEntire is the latest new addition to the show. Last season, Horan was the new kid on the block alongside Kelly Clarkson, Shelton, and fellow newbie Chance the Rapper. Don’t miss her go on to navigate the competition. Catch McEntire and the rest of the crew on NBC as The Voice Season 24 airs each week.

The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes, Mondays & Tuesdays, NBC

