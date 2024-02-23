UPDATE (02/23/2024 at 11:48 a.m. ET)

Love Is Blind Season 6’s Jeramey Lutinski has responded to the circulating post saying he was engaged when applying for the show.

In an Instagram post shared late on the night of February 22, he said that he and his former fiancée had split before he applied and he was recruited for the series by a headhunter. He also said production and cast knew about his previous engagement and that he talked about it in the pods, but those comments didn’t make the final cut.

“Just for some clarity. 1) My previous engagement was not a secret while filming. It was well documented, well known. 2) I was not living with anyone when casting reached out,” he wrote in his caption. “This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own.”

The mother of his former fiancée said in additional comments that her daughter and Jeramey had sold their house around the time he started on the show. Jeramey addressed this in his post.

“Additionally, yes my home sold a week or two before filming,” he said. “Listed in October or November, sold in March. Wasn’t living in it while it was listed. Idk if anyone else was trying to sell a place at that specific time, but it was not a short process. Not going to give this one any more attention.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeramey Lutinski (@lutinskij)

ORIGINAL STORY (02/23/2024 at 11:14 a.m. ET)

Love Is Blind Season 6 star Jeramey Lutinski has been accused of being engaged to another woman when applying for the Netflix reality dating series.

A woman named Jenni Gelvin Daniel has posted a shocking Facebook post on a Love Is Blind Season 6 fan forum that says Jeramey was engaged to her daughter before going on the show. She posted a photo of Jeramey with a woman and the woman’s son and wrote, “Someone was engaged and living with someone when applying for this.”

When asked where she found the photo of the three, Daniel replied, “In my phone. That’s my daughter and grandson…” Further comments from Daniel say the child is not Jeramey’s biological son.

A Love Is Blind fans screenshots of the Facebook post and comments to Twitter on February 22.

More screenshots from the Facebook group show Sarah Ann, the woman Jeramey dated in the pods before getting engaged to Laura Dadisman, seemingly standing in Jeramey’s bedroom. His room has been seen in Love Is Blind Season 6 Part 2 episodes.

Jeramey got engaged to Laura in Love Is Blind Season 6 Part 1, which premiered on Valentine’s Day. He caused controversy in Part 2 (Season 6 Episode 9) when he stayed out until 6 a.m. reconnecting with his ex from the pods, Sarah Ann, and seemingly lied about where he was when this conversation took place.

The meetup happened after Sarah Ann DM’d Jeramey on Instagram saying that she valued their time together in the pods. Jeramey showed Laura the message immediately, and she thought the first half of it was sweet and harmless. But it took a turn. “If there’s ever a chance your mind is shifting in your choice,” Sarah Ann wrote. Jeramey then met her in person at a cast hang at a bar in Charlotte, North Carolina (where Season 6 is set), and they stayed out talking until sunrise.

Jeramey shared his location with Laura as an act of transparency, but she was asleep when he shared it. She was angry that he didn’t send any text explaining his plan and when he would come home. He then seemed to lie about his location, telling Laura they were in a car in the bar’s parking lot the entire time, but the location he shared with her placed him across town where Sarah Ann lives.

Episode 9 ended with Laura saying “I want out” of their relationship. We’ll get a relationship status update in Episode 10, but the photo of Sarah Ann above does imply she and Jeramey may be together now, or at least were at some point after filming. The trailer for upcoming episodes also reveal an on-camera meetup between Jeramey and Sarah Ann.