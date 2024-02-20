Is It OK to DM Your Engaged Ex? ‘Love Is Blind’ Guys Weigh In

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-6.]

The whole point of Love Is Blind is to leave the pods engaged and eventually get married. But we’ve seen plenty of pod exes reconnect, or attempt to, outside of the pods across the Netflix series’ six seasons. When someone you seriously dated in the pods gets engaged to someone else, is it ever OK to shoot your shot with them once you’re back in the real world? We asked the Love Is Blind Season 6 cast to answer this question.

Season 6 debuted with the first six of 12 episodes on Valentine’s Day. Episodes 7-9 drop Wednesday, February 21 on Netflix, and the trailer for the next installments show Laura Dadisman reading an Instagram DM aloud to Jessica Vestal.

“If there’s ever a chance your mind is shifting in your choice,” the message says. Whether that’s a DM to Laura’s fiancé, Jeramey Lutinski, or someone else is unclear, but there are several love triangles from this season that could be stirring this pot.

Laura and Jeramey left engaged, but Jeramey also connected with Sarah Ann in the pods. Jeramey broke up with Sarah Ann for Laura, so perhaps she’s the one messaging the engaged Jeramey. Laura reading the DM to her friends does make for a juicy addition to the trailer. If it has nothing to do with Laura and Jeramey’s relationship, it could possibly involve Trevor Sova, Chelsea Blackwell, Jimmy Presnell, and Jess. The four of them make up the biggest love “triangle” of the season (Trevor called it a “love star” in early episodes).

Trevor left the pods heartbroken when Chelsea chose Jimmy over him. The honeymoon phase isn’t going great for the couple, however, and the trailer for the upcoming episodes (Episodes 7-9 drop Wednesday, February 21 on Netflix) imply that Trevor and Chelsea will reconnect at a party. Trevor, Johnny McIntyre, and Clay Gravesande tell TV Insider their thoughts on trying to reconnect with an engaged ex.

“I wouldn’t personally do it, but I understand why people do do it,” Trevor says. “Because you only have one life and if you feel that way about somebody, you got to let ’em know.”

will the real connections made in the pods survive the outside world?! get ready to follow the singles of charlotte, north carolina in season 6! premiering on valentines day (2/14) pic.twitter.com/1mRrWBLm72 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) February 7, 2024

Clay, who left the pods engaged to A.D. Smith, thinks similarly.

“I agree,” he says. “I think that if you had a connection with someone and it didn’t work out in the pods, but you believe that there could be a little bit more to your story, I’m all for trying to check that out and see how that can manifest.”

Johnny, on the other hand, doesn’t think it’s a smart move.

“I’m kind of on the fence in between this, just because in the pods when you actually get to know people for themselves, and I feel like whenever you get to Charlotte or the outside world, a lot more distraction comes into play,” he explains. “So I feel like if it doesn’t work out as well in the pods, it might not work out as well in real life. But I mean, to each their own.”

In the next batch of episodes, the honeymoons will end and the five engaged couples will return to Charlotte, North Carolina to test their relationships in the real world. The Episode 8 description teases that someone will shoot their shot with their pod ex.

“Cohabitation brings sweet surprises and intense challenges for the couples, while romantic interests in the past create problems in the present,” the episode description reads. And things will get more intense in Episode 9, as the couples meet each other’s families and friends and “a shocking confession causes a stir.”

Love Is Blind, Season 6 Episodes 7-9, Wednesday, February 21, Netflix