Everything We Know About Netflix’s ‘Ripley’ Adaptation

The Talented Mr. Ripley, the 1955 psychological thriller novel by Patricia Highsmith, is gearing up for another adaptation, challenging one already popular movie with a moodier, black-and-white rendition.

In 1999, writer and director Anthony Minghella delivered the sexy film The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jude Law. The adaptation went on to receive five Academy Award nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Law. Now nearly, 25 years later, the tantalizing tale is getting another wind, just in time to start daydreaming about our ideal summers away in European blissful ignorance.

Read more to learn everything we know about the series so far, including the plot, release date, cast, and more.

What is Ripley about?

Like the novel the series will follow a troubled con man as he climbs the social ladder with socialites Dickie Greenleaf and Marge Sherwood during their summer in Italy. Set in the 1950s, Ripley’s story begins in New York, where he struggles to make a living but gets by through a series of frauds and scams, befriending the elites of the city. One day, when he’s approached by a man who requests he travel to Italy to persuade his happy-go-lucky son to return to the U.S. to join the family business. What follows is Ripley’s finest work. Earning the trust of the couple, Ripley is invited to stay with them for the summer, sparking tensions and questions as the ambiguity of Ripley’s real identity and intentions is slowly revealed.

Who’s in the cast of Ripley?

The series will star Andrew Scott (Fleabag, All of Us Strangers) as the talented Mr. Ripley, alongside Dakota Fanning as Marge and Johnnie Flynn as Dickie. Other appearances in the series include Pasquale Esposito and Franco Silvestri, among others.

Where and when did they film Ripley?

True to the source material as the ’99 film, the miniseries was filmed in Italy, specifically Venice and Rome, likely during the summer of 2021, when it was reported on Twitter that Scott was sighted on set.

One other Twitter sighting later, it was confirmed that filming moved to New York City during May 2022.

Who are the creators of Ripley?

Steven Zaillian – best known for the acclaimed Emmy-nominated crime drama miniseries The Night Of which premiered in 2016 starring Riz Ahmed and John Turturro – wrote, directed, and executive produced the entire series. Some of his other writing credits include The Irishman, Moneyball, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and Schindler’s List, among others. Scott also served as a producer on the series, alongside executive producers Ben Rosenblatt and Clayton Townsend with Enzo Sisti and Peter Thorell as producers. Robert Elswit served as the cinematographer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Netflix released a first-look teaser trailer, showing off the show’s star-studded cast as well as an intense ticking clock sound design, alluding to the darker tensions that will exist in this adaptation. The trailer closes with an eerie shot of Scott as Ripley staring down the camera from a small train window.

Does Ripley have a release date?

The miniseries is set to premiere on April 4, releasing all eight episodes.

Where can you watch Ripley?

Though originally slated for a Showtime release, the adaptation will be released on Netflix.

Will there be a second season?

While the show itself has been declared as a miniseries, it has been reported that a limited series based on the whole quintet of Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels has been pitched to the global streamer.

Ripley, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 4, Netflix