‘Frasier’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Get ready to hear more of those familiar notes of the Frasier theme song: The revival with Kelsey Grammer reprising his titular role at Paramount+ has been renewed for a second season.

The streaming service announced the good news two and a half months after the first season finale dropped. Season 2 will continue to film in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The series follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships, and finally fulfill an old dream or two.

“Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!” Grammer, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a statement.

“Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “The new series introduced Frasier to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey’s truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We’re so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two.”

Frasier also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier’s son; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Freddy’s roommate; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew. Original series cast members Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin each appeared in an episode in Season 1.

And going forward, when it comes to using the original run’s cast, “anybody that wants to be a part of it, hopefully that’s how we’ll do it,” executive producer and writer Joe Cristalli told TV Insider. EP and writer Chris Harris added that includes anyone from Cheers. “That’s the exciting thing is we have not one but two amazing, legendary classic comedies to draw from and those characters, and we’re excited to fill in the gaps and connect the dots a little bit here and there, hopefully for many seasons, because I’m excited to revisit some of these characters as a fan, not just as a writer,” he shared.

The original Frasier still holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations.

Frasier on Paramount+ comes from Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Frasier, Season 1, Streaming now, Paramount+