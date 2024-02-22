‘American Idol’ Producer Nigel Lythgoe Accused of 2016 Sexual Assault in Car

Former American Idol producer and ex-So You Think You Can Dance judge Nigel Lythgoe has been accused of sexual assault for the third time in two months.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a lawsuit was filed on Saturday, February 17, in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing Lythgoe of sexual misconduct and abuse. The suit alleges that the producer forcibly touched a woman in the back of a car in 2016.

The suit claims Lythgoe met the accuser at a Beverly Hills hotel and “insisted” on driving her home. The complaint states “what should have been a quick two-minute ride ended up being a ten-to-fifteen minute sexual assault.”

“Plaintiff tried to push Lythgoe away from her and instruct Lythgoe’s driver how to return to her house, but Lythgoe continued to grab at Plaintiff, fondle her breasts, and kiss her,” the suit alleges. “Lythgoe even shoved his hand up Plaintiff’s skirt and penetrated her genitalia.”

The complaint alleges sexual battery, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

In December, Paula Abdul sued Lythgoe over two separate alleged incidents of sexual assault. A second suit was filed in January by a pair of unnamed contestants from “AAG” (believed to be the reality series All American Girl); the complaint claims “N.L.” made unwanted sexual advances and groped them inside his Los Angeles home in 2003.

Lythgoe stepped away from his role as a judge and producer on So You Think You Can Dance in light of the allegations. He nor his representatives have commented on the latest suit.

In a new statement, Melissa Eubanks, the lawyer of the Jane Doe plaintiff and Abdul in her suit against Lythgoe, said, “It is troubling to hear of yet another alleged incident of a woman being taken advantage of and abused by a prominent public figure.”

“We are proud to represent Jane Doe and humbled by her courage, and the courage of many other women, to come forward with her story in hopes of ending such egregious misconduct by persons of fame, celebrity, influence, and power,” she added.